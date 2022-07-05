ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Contractors issue Concrete/Steel Price Risk statement

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 3 days ago

Sources: American Society for Concrete Contractors, St. Louis; CP staff. The American Society of Concrete Contractors’ 45th Position Statement, “Managing Concrete Projects: Concrete/Steel Price and Delivery Volatility...

concreteproducts.com

nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nitrogen Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report by Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nitrogen market will register an incremental spend of about USD 6.68 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.07% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Nitrogen sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Rolls-Royce: Six sites shortlisted for nuclear reactor factory

Engineering firm Rolls-Royce has shortlisted six sites for a major new factory building nuclear reactors. The government wants to build 16 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in the next 25 years to secure the UK's energy supply and hit its net-zero target by 2050. They would be built on a production...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Evaluating new processing platforms for pharmaceutical production

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most relevant sectors in today's economy. For more than a century, pharmaceutical production has relied on batch production, but this lacks the agility, flexibility, and robustness to comply with today's challenges. With an exponentially growing population and rapidly diminishing resources, the pharmaceutical industry is confronted with public health threats such as drug shortages. In addition to the limitations of batch technology to increase production, the pharmaceutical industry is responsible for high amounts of waste. For her Ph.D. research, Olivia Morales Gonzalez looked at new process approaches that can overcome these limitations in the pharmaceutical industry.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Steel#Construction Materials#Design#Construction Maintenance#Concrete Steel Price Risk
thecentersquare.com

Multi-billion-dollar Taiwan-based company to build first-of-its-kind factory in North America in Texas

(The Center Square) – Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co. (GWA) plans to build a new state-of-the-art 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory in Sherman, Texas, after receiving taxpayer-funded incentives. Taiwan’s largestand the world’s third largest wafer manufacturer is building the first-of-its-kind factory in North America in the north Texas town of roughly 43,000...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. FTC settles with Weber grills over 'right to repair'

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Weber-Stephen Products LLC (WEBR.N), the maker of Weber grills, has agreed to scrap some warranty rules as part of a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over consumers' right to repair products that they purchase, the agency said on Thursday.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
electrek.co

Wind and solar produce more electricity than nuclear for the first time in the US

For the first time ever, wind and solar produced 17.96% more electricity in the month of April than nuclear power plants. Further, electrical generation by clean energy – which included biomass, geothermal, and hydropower and was driven by strong solar and wind growth – accounted for almost 30% of total US electrical generation in the month of April, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of newly released US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Taiwan-based GlobalWafers to build $5 billion plant in Texas

June 27 (UPI) -- Taiwan-based technology company GlobalWafers promises to ease a chip shortage in the United States with plans to build a $5 billion factory in Sherman, Texas. GlobalWafers announced Monday it will manufacture silicon wafers for Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as part of a U.S. effort to increase domestic production of advanced semiconductors and reduce reliance on imports.
SHERMAN, TX
AFP

US to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products

The United States has agreed to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products and leverage a North American supply chain to help meet energy and climate goals, officials in Washington and Ottawa said Thursday. The tariffs had the effect of cutting by 82 percent Canadian exports of solar products to the United States, according to Ng. She noted that Canada and the United States have "shared goals and commitments to fight climate change, create jobs and support the development and scale up of renewable energy technologies right here in North America."
U.S. POLITICS
TechCrunch

This startup hopes to get us to Net Zero via its platform to construct wooden buildings

Some estimates say that if global urban growth continues at its current pace, then we’d build a New York City every month for the next 40 years. So if we could reduce this amount or transition this growth to ‘net zero’ (or better) we’d would do to a lot alleviate the impending, and disastrous, affects of climate change. This is why we areseeing so many new climate funds appear which are concentrating on the built environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Graco Announces Only Electric Bulk Unloader

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, has made its UniDrum™ Bulk Supply System available with E-Flo® SP™ electric supply pumps. The newly released compatibility makes the UniDrum the only bulk unloader that supports manufacturers’ clean energy initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005526/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
blockchain.news

Italian Government to Provide €45m in Grants for Blockchain Industry

Italy's Ministry of Economic Development is planning to provide up to $46 million in subsidies for developing projects across artificial intelligence, blockchain and Internet of Things technologies, starting in mid-to-late September. The new policy is expected to strengthen research and innovation capabilities for industries. Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Stahl Targets 25% Upstream Emissions Reduction

Click here to read the full article. Stahl, a manufacturer of coatings for footwear, clothing and home furnishings, said it was submitting a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target aligned with the most recent guidance provided by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The new target marks a key milestone on the company’s journey toward carbon neutrality. Stahl’s SBTi submission includes a specific commitment regarding the company’s Scope 3 upstream emissions, which Stahl aims to reduce by at least 25 percent over the next 10 years compared with the base year 2021. This reduction would primarily be achieved by Stahl replacing its...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Indorama Ventures Acquires Tollegno 1900’s Wool Assets

Click here to read the full article. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical company, has completed the acquisition of the wool spinning businesses in Italy and Poland of Tollegno 1900, an Italian manufacturer of fabrics and yarns. Tollegno 1900 has a total spinning capacity of around 3,500 tons of yarn per year, with a specific focus on flat knitting and hand knitting yarns. With this acquisition, Indorama secured two assets, including a spinning and top-dyeing operation in Poland and a yarn dyeing operation in Italy. Indorama said the acquisition is a strategic fit for its integrated business platform and...
BUSINESS

