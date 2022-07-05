Contractors issue Concrete/Steel Price Risk statement

Click here to read the full article. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical company, has completed the acquisition of the wool spinning businesses in Italy and Poland of Tollegno 1900, an Italian manufacturer of fabrics and yarns.
Tollegno 1900 has a total spinning capacity of around 3,500 tons of yarn per year, with a specific focus on flat knitting and hand knitting yarns. With this acquisition, Indorama secured two assets, including a spinning and top-dyeing operation in Poland and a yarn dyeing operation in Italy.
Indorama said the acquisition is a strategic fit for its integrated business platform and...
