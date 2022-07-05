Contractors issue Concrete/Steel Price Risk statement

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most relevant sectors in today's economy. For more than a century, pharmaceutical production has relied on batch production, but this lacks the agility, flexibility, and robustness to comply with today's challenges. With an exponentially growing population and rapidly diminishing resources, the pharmaceutical industry is confronted with public health threats such as drug shortages. In addition to the limitations of batch technology to increase production, the pharmaceutical industry is responsible for high amounts of waste. For her Ph.D. research, Olivia Morales Gonzalez looked at new process approaches that can overcome these limitations in the pharmaceutical industry.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO