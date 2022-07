ATLANTA — Atlanta council members just passed a resolution in honor of an Atlanta resident who was killed in August of 2021. Mariam Abdulrab's family proposed "Mariam's Law" after learning the background of her accused killer, Demarcus Brinkley. Court documents claim Brinkley has an extensive history of sexual assault and child molestation against kids ages 5 and 7 in 2012 and 2013. A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison and eight years probation, per court documents.

