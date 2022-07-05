ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Says Contractors Must Rehire Sikh Security Guards Who Were Fired Over Facial Hair

By Brooke Houghton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Toronto has demanded the reinstatement of Sikh guards who contractors fired over a "clean shave" rule after complaints from the World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO). The WSO released a statement on July 4 calling out the city for their rule, which required security guards to...

