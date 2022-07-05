ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Gas Prices See Slight Decline

newsradioklbj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverage gasoline prices in Austin have fallen 15.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.40 today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 830 stations in Austin. Prices in Austin are 12.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.63 higher than a year ago. The...

www.newsradioklbj.com

fox7austin.com

Gas prices under $4 seen at multiple gas stations in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - Gas prices dropped under $4 at several Austin gas stations. As of the evening of Friday, July 8, the Exxon on South 1st St. and Sacramento Drive had gas for $3.94 with an Exxon card, regular at $3.99. A few gas stations on South 1st St. were seen with prices under $4. There is also one at Riverside and Montopolis. More are listed on Gas Buddy.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

New build-to-rent development opens doors in booming Austin suburb

A Houston real estate developer that specializes in build-to-rent homes has entered the Austin market with a 48-duplex community in Georgetown. The developer, Wan Bridge Group, says the three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes are going up at Georgetown Heights, which is sandwiched between I-35 to the southeast and Lakeway Drive to the northwest. The rental duplexes, along Northwood Drive, range from 1,496 to 2,580 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas Utility Help can help low-income Texans pay utility bills

AUSTIN, Texas - A new tool has been launched to help eligible low-income Texas homeowners and renters pay their utility bills. Texas homeowners and renters may submit an application for Texas Utility Help (TXUH) if their household income is at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, and they meet other eligibility criteria. For a family of four that is just more than $41,000.
TEXAS STATE
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)

1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass on the 183A toll road Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Park. As per the initial information, the fatal wreck took place on the 183A overpass near Brushy Creek Road. Crews actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, found the truck on fire under the overpass [...]
CEDAR PARK, TX
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Georgetown, TX

Sometimes, you can spend hours and hours trying to find the right restaurant with good food. Especially in a large area such as Georgetown, there are many options, and you won’t simply get enough. Don’t worry; we’re here to give you the 17 best restaurants in Georgetown, TX.
GEORGETOWN, TX
dsnews.com

Austin Rents Skyrocket Nearly 50% YoY

The median monthly asking rent in the U.S. surpassed a whopping $2,000 for the first time in May —rising 15% year-over-year to a record high of $2,002— according to a new report from Redfin. That’s on par with April’s annual increase of 15%, but a slowdown from March’s 17% gain.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Dripbar to open at The Domain in August

The Dripbar is set to open in The Domain in Northwest Austin in August. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) The Dripbar, an intravenous drip infusion center, is expected to open in August at The Domain in Northwest Austin. The bar focuses on a wellness regimen, with IV drips to provide cells with nutrition to boost bodily function. Four kinds of services will be available, including lifestyle drips for pre-operative, post-operative and other conditions; health support drips such as chelation therapy, which removes toxic metals from the body; quick shots for when one is low on time; and mobile drips. It is located at 11011 Domain Drive, Ste. 104, Austin. 512-649-8323. https://thedripbar.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Single-family rental communities spread in Williamson County & Hutto looks to reel in Applied Materials

Legacy is a single-family rental community in Pflugerville. More than a dozen new SFR communities are coming to the area by 2025. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The July 8 episode of the Austin Breakdown digs into the recent trend of single-family rental communities under development in Williamson County, along with Hutto ISD's efforts to attract a $2B project from Applied Materials to the area.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Long Island Deli closes in Round Rock amid supply chain, staffing issues

Long Island Deli announced its closing July 5, just a few weeks after its May 24 opening. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Long Island Deli announced its closing July 5, just a few weeks after its May 24 opening. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. www.longislanddelitx.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
newsradioklbj.com

City of Austin to Open Weekend Cooling Centers

Scorching temperatures are expected to remain throughout the weekend across Central Texas. As the mercury is projected to climb as high as 107 degrees, the City of Austin will be opening up a number of locations where you can step in and beat the heat. “Austin-Travis County remains committed to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Could Austin's tech boom turn into a tech wreck?

Austin’s boom over the past couple of years has seen a flood of tech workers making up about a fifth of all jobs and software engineers earning an average salary of more than $128,000. The city has also won the headquarters of giants like Tesla and Oracle and expansions from others. But lately, it’s hard to ignore that even the giants are feeling worked up over market sentiment. Meta is reportedly slashing hiring plans and Tesla has talked of layoffs. Startup founders are being told to plan for the worst and venture capitalists are becoming more risk-averse. Could all the...
AUSTIN, TX

