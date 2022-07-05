Austin Gas Prices See Slight Decline

The Dripbar is set to open in The Domain in Northwest Austin in August. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) The Dripbar, an intravenous drip infusion center, is expected to open in August at The Domain in Northwest Austin. The bar focuses on a wellness regimen, with IV drips to provide cells with nutrition to boost bodily function. Four kinds of services will be available, including lifestyle drips for pre-operative, post-operative and other conditions; health support drips such as chelation therapy, which removes toxic metals from the body; quick shots for when one is low on time; and mobile drips. It is located at 11011 Domain Drive, Ste. 104, Austin. 512-649-8323. https://thedripbar.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO