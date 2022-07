Now, Sequoia is using some of that know-how for a longer, seven-week-long program called Arc that it’s using to bring even more promising founders into the fold. The idea, broadly speaking, is to invest $1 million in each company that fits the firm’s criteria, after which Sequoia brings the startups together both in person and virtually before gathering them together again to present what they’ve learned to the partnership — along with potential customers.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO