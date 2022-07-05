ICYMI | Working from Home

The NY Waterway Ferry, which runs from Manhattan to New Jersey, just announced that all kids under 12 will get to ride for free now through Labor Day. Hooray!. Here's the lowdown: said kids will have to be accompanied by at least one paying adult and the promotion only applies to two children under 12 per one adult. The promotion includes all of the ferry's routes with the exception of the Metro-North ones.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO