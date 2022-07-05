ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

2022 BBQ Festival in the Town of Smyrna Depot District this August

wgnsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like barbeque, then you should mark you calendar for the annual BBQ Festival in Smyrna. The Depot District...

www.wgnsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for The Lofts at Gateway Commons

Congratulations to The Lofts at Gateway Commons for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 7th at 4pm. The Lofts at Gateway Commons is located at 2130 Medical Center Parkway (just behind Cajun Steamer and West 22 Taco), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-648-1638.
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Announces New Board Member

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce that Nick Person will join the foundation’s board of directors. Nick resides in Murfreesboro and is a staff member at New Vision Church, just outside of Nashville. He recently completed his master’s degree from Richmont Graduate University and, this fall, will be starting his Doctoral program in ministry. He has been in full-time ministry for over 20 years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smyrna, TN
Society
City
Smyrna, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Smyrna, TN
Government
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS part of 250+ shelters participating in summer “Empty the Shelters” event

Murfreesboro, TN. — As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less from July 11 – 31. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Rutherford County PAWS.
wgnsradio.com

Nashville Protest: Night of Action Against Sweeps

It's no secret that homelessness has grown in recent decades, and it's not abnormal to cross paths with someone homeless whether it be in the street, on a corner or sidewalk, the park, or off the freeway. Despite how some may feel about the cause of their homeless condition, it is undisputable that they exist, and they are growing.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Coaches Corner Sports Grill in Spring Hill closes

Coaches Corner Sports Grill in Spring Hill has closed. The restaurant opened in October 2020 on Port Royal Road, and this week a sign was on the front door of the business which reads, "Thank you Spring Hill for all your support. Hope to see you again." The businesses website...
SPRING HILL, TN
thunder1320.com

Potomac horse fever reported in nearby Murfreesboro, Dekalb County

The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Wgns
newstalk941.com

Cookeville City Council Approves 109-Acre Purchase Off Highway 111

Cookeville City Council approved the land purchase of some 109 acres off of Highway 111 Thursday night. City Manager James Mills said that the city will purchase the land for a total of some $3.27 million. He said that it would require a down payment of $10,000, and the purchase is set to close on or before November 1st, 2022.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police and Fire-Rescue Busy Friday Afternoon

(SMYRNA, TN) Friday (7/8/2022) afternoon was busy for first responders in Smyrna. It started with a multi-vehicle personal injury crash near the intersection of Nissan Blvd. and Enon Springs Rd. East. A newer model SUV, 4-door sedan and older model small pickup were involved. Several persons were checked by the...
SMYRNA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSMV

Plans for new hotel in downtown Nashville garnering mixed reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You could soon see a new hotel pop up in downtown Nashville on the corner of 8th Avenue South and Demonbreun Street. Some city leaders believe this will help with the influx of travelers visiting the Music City as the entertainment industry bounces back following stay at home orders and travel restrictions during the thick of the pandemic.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER- Excessive Heat Continues, But, Storms and Relief On Way

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 TNZ005>008-023>028-056>062-075-093>095-082000- /O.CON.KOHX.EH.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching around 110 degrees. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Debuts Logo on New Building

If you were in Nashville’s Midtown area yesterday, you might have seen something flying in the air! The Ascension trinity logo was installed on the new Surgery and Critical Care Tower at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Tuesday morning. The three colors each represent the hospital's mission: green for growth, blue for health and purple for compassion.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption July 6, 2022

We’re back with another PAWS update. There are a LOT of animals available for adoption at PAWS right now. Tons of kittens, a few bunnies, lots of dogs and even a guinea pig!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy