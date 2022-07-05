What We Know About the Shooting in Highland Park

A child peeks from a window as reporters gather for a news conference called by police officials near the home of a relative of shooting suspect Robert Crimo in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times)

A gunman shooting from a rooftop killed six people and wounded dozens more during a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday morning. A 22-year-old man, whom authorities described as a “person of interest,” was taken into custody in the evening after an extensive manhunt.

Here’s what we know so far.

A ‘person of interest’ was taken into custody.

Police did not immediately charge the man they apprehended, and they said the investigation was still in its early stages. Charges were expected Tuesday.

Hundreds of police officers had fanned out across the region around Highland Park to search for the man, who they warned was armed and dangerous. At about 6:30 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a Honda Fit whose license plate matched a car belonging to Robert E. Crimo III, a man they had said was a person of interest. He briefly led the police on a chase before he was taken into custody.

Federal and local officers continued their investigation at the scene along the parade route, where lawn chairs, strollers and blankets left behind by fleeing parade attendees remained strewn about, a sign of the chaos and terror that followed the shooting.

The victims included a 76-year-old grandfather and a synagogue staff member.

Six people were killed in the shooting, and dozens more were injured, ranging in age from 8 to 85. Most of their identities have not been released by authorities.

One of the six who died was Nicolas Toledo, 76. He was sitting along the route in his wheelchair when he was shot at least three times, according to his granddaughter. His son and his granddaughter’s boyfriend also were shot, but not fatally.

Abandoned folding chairs lie along the street as a police officer speaks with local residents at the scene of the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., on Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022. (Mary Mathis/The New York Times)

Another of the six who died, Jacki Sundheim, a member of the North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, Illinois, was identified by the synagogue, where she had worked as an events coordinator and teacher.

A high-powered rifle was used in the shooting.

Authorities said they recovered a high-powered rifle at the scene of the shooting, which appeared to match witnesses’ description of events.

The mayor of Highland Park, Nancy Rotering, said on NBC‘s “Today” show that the gun used in the shooting was legally obtained.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was running tests on the recovered weapon and ammunition.

It was one of several multiple shootings in recent days.

The mass shooting in Highland Park was the fourth in Illinois since Friday in which at least four people were struck, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The state has among the strictest gun-safety laws in the nation — universal background checks, red flag warnings and safe storage requirements — but it is surrounded by states such as Indiana that have far fewer restrictions to gun purchase and ownership.

Ten hours before the parade shooting, at about midnight, five people were shot at a housing complex in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. On Friday, two people were killed and seven injured in two separate shootings in Chicago, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Also Monday, the group reported, there were shootings with four or more people injured in Boston; Sacramento, California; Kansas City, Missouri, and Richmond, Virginia.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Law enforcement search the area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Mary Mathis/The New York Times)