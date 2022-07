Conference realignment is all the rage these days, particularly with college football. The North Carolina Tar Heels are a staple of the ACC, but with USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten, and Texas and Oklahoma announcing departures from the Big 12 to the SEC prior to that, there’s no telling where big-brand schools could go next. Former UNC chancellor Holden Thorp dropped a bomb this week when joining 99.9 The Fan, saying the Tar Heels could’ve been a member of the SEC. Thorp explained the process, while he was in charge, to Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO