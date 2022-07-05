Most Local Car Dealers Already Offer Protections from Buck County’s New ‘Lemon Law’

Image via iStock

Bucks County commissioners recently passed a lemon law – the first of its kind in Pennsylvania – to protect used-car buyers, writes Greg Vellner for The Reporter Online.

A few days later, local car dealers stated they already offer the items named in the law to their buyers.

“We provide a warranty and don’t put a car out for sale unless already inspected,” said a Levittown Auto representative.

A spokesman at DriveTime said that “inspection is done ahead of time, we offer a 30-day limited warranty on the vehicle, and have protection plans.”

The new ordinance provides a legal remedy to buyers who end up with a car that turns out to be a lemon. The ordinance, which requires car dealers to provide warranties on certain used car purchases and to ensure the cars can pass inspection, goes into effect in January.

“Most of our auto dealers by far are honest and do a good job,” said Michael Bannon, director of the county Consumer Protection/Weights & Measures Department. “But I’m afraid that there are a few businesses out there that have given the industry a black eye, and that’s what we’re looking to address right now.”

