Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Tennis Association to Host 2022 National Public Parks Tennis Championships

By Ken Knickerbocker
 4 days ago
Image via iStock.

Local tennis enthusiasts are in luck, as the National Public Parks Tennis Championships are slated to take place in Bucks County this year. This will be the first time since 1926 that NPPTC will return to the Philadelphia area.

The Bucks County Tennis Association will host the adult and junior competitive events with support from Bucks County Tourism Grant Program. The events will take place throughout the weekend of July 22–24, with many fun promotions scheduled over the weeks leading to it.

Among these is the “Original 9” exhibit, hosted by Bucks County Community College. This is a reproduction of the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s display which recognizes the nine trailblazers who started the Women’s Professional Tennis Tour.

The exhibit, held in BCCC’s Linksz Pavilion on the Newtown Campus, also commemorates 50 years of Title IX and honors Billie Jean King, one of the Original 9. She is being recognized with the 2022 Eugene L. Scott Renaissance Award for her contributions to public park tennis.

The NPPTC weekend will include the 20th annual BCTA Jr. Classic, adult prize money open tournaments, and NTRP level tournaments, along with the biannual novice-level BCTA Team Challenge.

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Community College, Bucks County Opportunity Council Kicking Off New ‘Coaches on Campus’ Initiative

Opportunity Council-16 From left to right, Dr. Dekia Smith, Interim Dean of Students, Mary Finch, Senior Self-Sufficiency Coach, April Ettinger, Economic Self-Sufficiency Supervisor, Erin Lukoss, Executive Director/CEO, Christina McGinley, Executive Director of Bucks County Community College Foundation & Alumni Relationa & Lisa Angelo - Provost. Bucks County Community College and...
BUCKSCO.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws – British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKSCO.Today

The Philadelphia Inquirer Offers Advice on Must-see Doylestown Restaurants, Sights, and Shops

Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay as it offers a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown. Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay because it has a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown with great dining and shopping options as well as unique museums and a retro movie theater, writes Michelle Reese for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Hospital Issues Reminder on Health Screening That’s Best Not to Let Fall in Arrears

Doylestown Health, recognizing that colonoscopy carries some fear and discomfort, recommends it anyway. It’s no secret that a colonoscopy isn’t the most pleasant way to pass the time: It’s embarrassing; the prep can be seen as unpleasant; a separate driver is required for the post-procedure commute; it involves sedation; the outcome may be bad news. Doylestown Health, however, confidently asserts that the procedure’s upsides eclipse all objections.
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

