Bucks County Tennis Association to Host 2022 National Public Parks Tennis Championships

Local tennis enthusiasts are in luck, as the National Public Parks Tennis Championships are slated to take place in Bucks County this year. This will be the first time since 1926 that NPPTC will return to the Philadelphia area.

The Bucks County Tennis Association will host the adult and junior competitive events with support from Bucks County Tourism Grant Program. The events will take place throughout the weekend of July 22–24, with many fun promotions scheduled over the weeks leading to it.

Among these is the “Original 9” exhibit, hosted by Bucks County Community College. This is a reproduction of the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s display which recognizes the nine trailblazers who started the Women’s Professional Tennis Tour.

The exhibit, held in BCCC’s Linksz Pavilion on the Newtown Campus, also commemorates 50 years of Title IX and honors Billie Jean King, one of the Original 9. She is being recognized with the 2022 Eugene L. Scott Renaissance Award for her contributions to public park tennis.

The NPPTC weekend will include the 20th annual BCTA Jr. Classic, adult prize money open tournaments, and NTRP level tournaments, along with the biannual novice-level BCTA Team Challenge.