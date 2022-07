SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a 21 year old cold case. About twenty years ago, then 25 year old Paula Brien was found dead by 455 Harriet Street on June 18, 2001. She was last seen at or near Gina’s Bar with a man in a red car. Shortly after midnight on June 18, 2001 the two departed in his vehicle. Just two hours after they left Brien had been murdered.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO