No matter the season, a reliable oscillating fan can help circulate fresh air around a stuffy room. When temperatures do rise, having a fan that oscillates makes all the difference — especially if you have a small portable air conditioner that needs help circulating air or, worst of all, no air conditioning (or ceiling fan) at all.

