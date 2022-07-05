ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Avanti Residential pays $181m for newly built luxury 360-unit apartment community

By Released
irei.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvanti Residential has acquired Soleste Grand Central, a newly built luxury 360-unit apartment community in downtown Miami. Avanti purchased the class A multifamily community for $181 million from The...

irei.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

OKO Group, Cain International Land $97M Construction Loan for Florida Tower

Bank OZK and JVP Management provided the financing for the 34-story project. A joint venture between OKO Group and Cain International has secured $97.2 million in construction financing for One River, a new downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla., luxury multifamily tower. The financing funding the construction of the 34-story tower encompasses two loans. The first is a senior construction loan provided by Bank OZK. The second is a mezzanine construction loan furnished by JVP Management.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewPelican

Developers eye Topgolf, Publix for casino site

Pompano Beach – A popular golf entertainment complex, along with a well-known grocery chain and several other stand-alone retail buildings, could be coming here as part of the planned 222-acre redevelopment of the former Isle Casino [recently rebranded as Harrah’s]. During their last meeting, members of the city’s...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Intracoastal mansion sells for $28.5 million, setting sales record

A 13,800-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, which has been on the market several times, and last listed for $35 million, has been sold to an unidentified European buyer for $28.5 million. The mansion, located in the exclusive and gated Sagamore Cove community in Las Olas Isles, sold for about $4 million...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
point2homes.com

10731 SW 51st St, Davie, Broward County, FL, 33328

Completely Remodeled 4 Bed/2 Bath Home situated on a secluded 1.27 acre lot located in the desirable Sunshine Acres in Davie. Property features a huge open & buildable lot ideal for expansion, building your dream home or agricultural use w/ a large detached garage suitable for RV storage/workshop. Home is energy efficient equipped w/impact windows & doors, Solar Panels & 2 new AC's providing Huge savings on electric bill & No water expenses-property is on a well. Completely Updated Interior w/new Flooring, Kitchen, Baths & SS Appliances. Gorgeous backyard w/new large covered patio overlooking the lush landscape & new 18’ above ground pool. Property located just off I-75 in an excellent school district near shopping, dining, 5 min walk to Ferone Park & easy access to major highways. No HOA.
DAVIE, FL
thenextmiami.com

3-Tower Downtown Miami Redevelopment Moves Forward With Draft Agreement

A proposal to replace a downtown Miami parking garage with a 3-tower project continued to move forward last month. Related Group and ROVR Development were the top-ranked bidders to redevelop the College Station Garage, which is controlled by the Miami Parking Authority. In February, the Miami Parking Authority’s Off-Street Parking...
MIAMI, FL
idesignarch.com

Andalusian Farmhouse Style Mediterranean Revival Florida Mansion

Located at the intersection of two canals, this waterfront luxury home on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was inspired by early twentieth-century Mediterranean Revival architecture and the Andalusian farmhouses. Robert A.M. Stern Architects created a home with intricate yet informal architectural details, using materials that are either reclaimed...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupancy#Downtown Miami#Soleste Grand Central#The Estate Cos
Architectural Digest

Christian Slater Lists Old Spanish-Style Miami Home for $3.95 Million

Actor and film producer Christian Slater has listed his longtime home in the Coconut Grove area of Miami for $3.95 million. The abode includes four bedrooms and spans 3,370 square feet, and is described in the listing as “Italian-inspired,” though it boasts all the trappings of an Old Spanish style house, including arched doorways and terra cotta roof tiles. The actor's property features a scenic outdoor space, surrounded by palm trees, greenery, which provides a sense of privacy. Slater originally purchased the property for $2.21 million in 2013.
MIAMI, FL
FOXBusiness

Miami's economy 'on fire' despite other major cities' financial slide

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, Miami Mayor Francis Saurez touted the revolutionary "ecosystem" that cryptocurrency has provided as the city continues to thrive in various economic sectors. FRANCIS SUAREZ: It's on fire. Our tax base grew by 12% year over year. We've transferred over $2 trillion in...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Click10.com

Hitching up; Landmark restaurant Wagons West in Pinecrest is for sale

PINECREST, Fla. – South Miami-Dade’s iconic breakfast restaurant Wagons West is up for sale, but thankfully, it will not be closing its doors. After 42-years in the kitchen, Wally Muench is selling the legendary diner on South Dixie Highway. He told Local 10 News he’s still there seven days a week, greeting guests and serving them the food he know he’d want to eat himself.
PINECREST, FL
thenextmiami.com

Demolition Planned To Begin At 49-Story M Tower Site By September

The developers of downtown Miami’s 49-story M-Tower are planning to begin demolition within the next few months. A 658 space parking garage owned by the Miami Parking Authority will be demolished to make way for the new tower. An adjacent surface parking lot owned by the developer of M-Tower will also be demolished.
MIAMI, FL
Best of South Florida

SoHo House will open a second Miami location with a restaurant, pool, and club space

This week, Soho House has announced the opening of a second Miami location in late 2022, a space where you can dine, swim, party, and imbibe. Dubbed Miami Pool House, the venue will be situated on the border of Wynwood and Edgewater. The property, most recently used as a private residence, will feature an outdoor dining terrace, restaurant, club space, and cottage bar designed around an outdoor pool.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Massive fire at Tropicana Flea Market

MIAMI - People's life work was destroyed Thursday when a blaze wiped out many businesses at the Tropicana Flea Market.Around 100 firefighters and a 10-person command team responded to contain the fire, which officials say began at a food truck."All that area got quickly consumed by fire," explained Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Ray Jadallah.Jadallah says about 40% of the businesses in the flea market sustained significant losses."Various shops from machinery, retail, vehicle parts, and furnishings," he said.One man suffered burns from the blaze to his arms and shoulders.It's unclear if he's the same person transported to the trauma...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Spice 2022: List of Participating Restaurants

Miami Spice returns in August with prix-fixe discounts at some of the area's finest restaurants. Miami Spice, which runs August 1 through September 30, is back for its 21st year. The program, sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, was originally designed to lure tourists to Miami. This...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Four Miami-Dade municipalities may be expanding

MIAMI – Four Miami-Dade municipalities may be expanding. County commissioners met Thursday about a proposal to split up part of unincorporated Miami-Dade County that's mostly industrial and commercial land.Some mayors and city officials say this annexation makes sense and that it will provide services such as fire rescue, police and more.Meanwhile, some business owners are saying this is going to be a burden on taxes and that it's unfair and unamerican."It's less the money to me than it is the way that this has been gone about, it's the most undemocratic process I've ever seen," said Jeffrey Kluger, a business...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy