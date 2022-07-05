Avanti Residential pays $181m for newly built luxury 360-unit apartment community

MIAMI - People's life work was destroyed Thursday when a blaze wiped out many businesses at the Tropicana Flea Market.Around 100 firefighters and a 10-person command team responded to contain the fire, which officials say began at a food truck."All that area got quickly consumed by fire," explained Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Ray Jadallah.Jadallah says about 40% of the businesses in the flea market sustained significant losses."Various shops from machinery, retail, vehicle parts, and furnishings," he said.One man suffered burns from the blaze to his arms and shoulders.It's unclear if he's the same person transported to the trauma...
