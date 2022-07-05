Avanti Residential pays $181m for newly built luxury 360-unit apartment community

MIAMI – Four Miami-Dade municipalities may be expanding. County commissioners met Thursday about a proposal to split up part of unincorporated Miami-Dade County that's mostly industrial and commercial land.Some mayors and city officials say this annexation makes sense and that it will provide services such as fire rescue, police and more.Meanwhile, some business owners are saying this is going to be a burden on taxes and that it's unfair and unamerican."It's less the money to me than it is the way that this has been gone about, it's the most undemocratic process I've ever seen," said Jeffrey Kluger, a business...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO