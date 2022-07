Paolo Banchero followed up an impressive showing in the Magic’s Summer League debut on Thursday with another standout effort in a wild win over the Kings on Saturday. In a matchup filled with its fair share of twists and turns, Banchero, the first overall pick in last month’s draft, overcame turnover issues and made key plays at critical moments to lift Orlando to a 94–92 sudden-death, double overtime win over Sacramento. The big man was also mic’d for sound throughout the contest, giving viewers a different look at how the rookie navigates the ins and outs of the game.

