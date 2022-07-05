ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING: Suspect charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The alleged gunman who fired multiple rounds into a Chicago suburb's Fourth of July parade Monday morning was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder Tuesday, officials said.

Shooting suspect Robert Crimo III Photo credit Lake County Sheriff's Department

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli confirmed the 7th death around 2 p.m. local time and added that the gunman was dressed in women's clothing in an attempt to blend into the crowd and conceal his tattoos. Earlier in the day, officials said the number of injured was 47 -- now that figure is 46.

Covelli said it appears suspect Robert Crimo III legally purchased a “high-powered rifle” and brought it to the parade before accessing the roof of a business through a fire escape ladder. He fired more than 70 rounds into the crowds below.

"During the attack, Crimo was dressed in women’s clothing and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos," Covelli said.

Covelli said Crimo dropped the weapon and fled the scene with the rest ofthe parade-goers, blending in with the crowd.

He then went to his mother's house, borrowed her car, and was later apprehended by police, Covelli said.

A car with decals is parked outside of the house where Robert Crimo III, lives in the Chicago suburb of Highwood, Illinois, on July 5, 2022. - Police arrested a suspect on July 4, 2022, after a mass shooting left six dead at a US Independence Day parade in Highland Park. Robert Crimo, 21, was identified as a "person of interest" and became the target of a massive manhunt across the town, where a rooftop gunman with a high-powered rifle turned a family-focused July 4 parade celebration into a scene of death and trauma.

Photo credit MAX HERMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Another rifle that appears to have been bought by Crimo was also found in his car.

Covelli said there appears to be no motive yet, and that it was not based on racial or religious hate. “We have no information to suggest at this point it was racially motivated, motivated by religion, or any other protected status,” he said.

