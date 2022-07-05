ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Platteville considering fire department upgrades; $50,000

By Tom Drake
Y105
Y105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Platteville fire department upgrades topped talks at a recent city council meeting. City staff recommended approving a $50,000 bid for new mobile radios for the Fire Department which...

y105music.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Y105

Will ATV’s and UTV’s be Allowed on Asbury, Iowa Streets?

Drivers in Asbury may soon be sharing the streets with ATV's and UTV's. The Asbury City Council is considering a proposal to allow these recreational vehicles on city streets. As of July 1, these types of vehicles are now allowed on county roads in Iowa. The City Council plans to...
ASBURY, IA
Y105

Dubuque To Open Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance Program

According to an official post from the City of Dubuque;. "The City of Dubuque Housing & Community Development Department will open the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program to all residents on Tuesday, July 12th. In addition to Housing Choice Vouchers, the City also has designated rental assistance vouchers available for non-elderly persons with disabilities and their families."
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Regional Airport to Receive $1.3 Million for Upgrades

In a news release from Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, The U.S. Department of Transportation announced five airports in Iowa will receive $27 million in overall grant funding under the fiscal year 2022 Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the bipartisan infrastructure law; which Grassley supported the passage of this critical infrastructure funding – funding that is now directly benefiting and improving communities across Iowa. This latest announcement will benefit Iowans in the Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, and Washington areas by funding airport improvement. The bipartisan infrastructure law contains $5 billion to provide regional airports with grant opportunities. In Iowa, five projects received funding under the infrastructure law:
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Platteville, WI
Government
City
Platteville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Y105

Discover Peosta: One of Iowa’s Fastest-Growing Cities [Audio]

One of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa keeps on track with millions in new investments and housing developments. According to the 2020 Census, Peosta, Iowa, saw its population explode 193%, from 651 residents to 1,908 today, and the growth appears to be on course to continue with additional housing construction and business development.
PEOSTA, IA
Y105

Dubuque Police Seeking Citizens Help

Want to play detective? Dubuque Police are asking for your help. Here's the official release from the police department. Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a Theft at Theisen’s 2900 Dodge Street, Dubuque. The incident occurred on 6/22/2022 at approximately 7:39 p.m. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Shullsburg Parade Marches On Despite Pouring Rain [VIDEO]

After a few festive days with friends visiting the Tri-States, I was momentarily tempted to skip the remainder of the July 4th celebrations. However, the parade down historic Water Street in Shullsburg had an alluring pull. I've been overdue for a good old-fashioned smalltown Independence Day parade. Indeed, the charming southwestern Wisconsin town was prime to deliver a wholesome dose of Americana patriotism & hometown pride.
SHULLSBURG, WI
Y105

4th of July Weekend Deadly for Dubuque Area Motorists/Motorcyclists(UPDATE WITH NAME)

Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Infrastructure#The Fire Department#The Police Department#Southwest Health Ems
Y105

Galena Riverbank Lights Up With Firework Display [VIDEO]

As the July 4th holiday was winding down, I somehow mustered the energy to rally for Monday night's final fireworks and mini-street festival downtown and along the river in Galena. The Kiwanis Club of Galena hosts the fireworks and festival through fundraising and generous contributions, including the volunteer efforts of...
GALENA, IL
Y105

Summer’s Last Blast 2022 at Q Casino in Dubuque

SUMMER’S LAST BLAST 23, PRESENTED BY Q CASINO, MIDWEST ONE AND VERLO MATRESS FACTORY. AUGUST 26TH & 27TH 6PM TILL MIDNIGHT ON THE BACK WATERS STAGE AT Q CASINO. ALL AGES WELCOME BOTH NIGHTS!. FREE ADMISSION BOTH NIGHTS!!. FRIDAY AUGUST 26TH __ SATURDAY AUGUST 27TH. JABBERBOX ROCK STEADY. MENACE...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

City of Dubuque Teams with Non-profit on Small Biz Grants

Starting and running a successful small business takes courage and requires resources, including mentoring, education, and capital. The City of Dubuque is partnering with the Fountain of Youth Program to get small business owners connected to necessary resources. Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors and Fountain of Youth Executive Director...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Y105

Taste of Summer

It's another entertaining night at this months Taste of Summer, tonight (7/7) from 5 to 9pm! Guests are invited to attend this after-hours event in the boatyard and plaza areas on the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium campus in the port of Dubuque. Live music, food trucks, and a beer & seltzer stand will have items for sale throughout the evening. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to use; as there will be a limited number of picnic tables available. Taste of Summer is open to all ages and is free to attend. Both beverage sales and freewill donations go to support the River Museum’s conservation efforts to save endangered species. This months food vendors competing for the prize of “Best Vendor” are:
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Clarke University Brings Goats to Campus, Part of Sustainability Efforts

A Dubuque university is inviting a herd of goats onto its campus, but don't assume it's exclusively for petting purposes. To do so, Clarke University has partnered with Goats on the Go Dubuque and Cox Springs Farm of Peosta. Over the course of the summer, goats will be at Clarke University eating invasive plants and overgrowth around campus. It's part of Clarke's commitment to sustainable land management.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium Gets $30k in Relief Funds

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque is to receive over $30,000 in relief funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Dubuque institution is part of an extensive group working to care for endangered species. As well as rescued and confiscated wildlife at risk of extinction.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque’s Summer Music Season is in Full Bloom at Arboretum

America's heartland has abundant culture, and I don't just mean agriculture. While the venues may not be as iconic as larger cities, Dubuque's performance spaces, such as the Grand Opera House and Five Flags theater, are pretty extraordinary for their size. For instance, constructed in 1910, the Five Flags theater...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Sheriff Releases Name of Driver in Holy Cross Accident

A Guttenberg, Iowa, man is named as the lone fatality in the early morning of Monday, June 27, 2022. The one-vehicle accident occurred in Holy Cross, Iowa. On June 27, 2022, at approximately 4:51 AM, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Holy Cross EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 16000 Block of Holy Cross Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a single-vehicle accident with the driver and sole occupant deceased in the vehicle.
HOLY CROSS, IA
Y105

East Dubuque Issues Water Boil Order Until Wednesday

The City of East Dubuque has issued an order to residents to boil their water for drinking, food preparation, dishwashing, and personal hygiene such as brushing teeth. A post on the City of East Dubuque Facebook page states that the order does not include Frentress Lake. At a minimum, East...
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
Y105

Three Dubuque Teenagers Killed in Early Morning Crash on Friday (July 1)

The Iowa State Patrol says three Dubuque teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle accident just before 1:30 am Friday. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old William Wodrich, and his 2 passengers 17-year-old Kennedy Elskamp and 17-year-old Chloe Lucas, all of Dubuque, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy