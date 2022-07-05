Phyllis A. Groves

(Age 65, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday July 9th at 11am at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 7pm at Saturday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(Age 33, of Oak Grove) Celebration of Life service will be Friday July 8th at 2pm at the Cross Point Ministries Church in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Friday from 1pm till the service hour at the church. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
(Age 65, of Hopkinvsille) Funeral service will be Saturday July 9th at 11am at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
(Age 92, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday July 9th at 11am at Edgewood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Eddy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Edgewood Baptist Church. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a forklift accident Wednesday at Pennyrile Electric on Harrison Street. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers.
Another suspect has been charged in connection with the recent armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige. Hopkinsville police charged 24-year old Michael Sims of Hopkinsville with complicity to first-degree robbery, with an arrest citation saying he worked with seven other perpetrators in the course of committing the crime.
A man was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville after he was shot while inside a home early Tuesday morning on East Fourth Street. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Samantha Rodriguez says preliminary investigation shows the shooter fired a gun from outside the home into the residence in the 800 block of East Fourth and struck 42-year old Terrence Finch of Hopkinsville in the shoulder.
Proceedings were continued to Monday in the 2006 murder case against suspect Lashanda Person, as the defense starts receiving evidence in the case. Defense attorney Doug Moore says he does intend to also argue for bond modification at that time, once the appropriate paperwork is filed. There is a significant...
The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to creep up, while Trigg county is once again ‘red’ on the community spread level map, with Christian and Todd counties ‘yellow’. The positivity rate is back up to 15.75 percent, after there were 10,191 new COVID cases reported in the...
An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting incident from May 15 on Evergreen Park Drive. An arrest warrant for 19-year old Jacquan Redd of Hopkinsville alleges he fired a gun at a woman in the 600 block of Evergreen Park and that two area homes and three vehicles were struck by gunfire.
Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield has issued an order banning all outdoor burning until further notice as dry conditions persist. There was a decent chance for rain every day over the holiday weekend, but relief never came and Judge Mansfield says it’s simply too dangerous to burn anything outside at this time.
There are now four candidates who have filed an intent to run for sheriff in Trigg County as a write-in candidate. Former Trigg County Sheriff’s Major Mike Sandbrink filed his paperwork Tuesday to run in November and he joins former deputy David Tomlinson, Mike Manzanares and Ronald Mazac as write-in candidates, according to Trigg County Clerk Carmen Finley.
Another historic heat wave has settled into western Kentucky and it could be deadly for those working outdoors if they do not take preventative measures. An excessive heat warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday as high temperatures near 100 and humidity will combine to make it feel like up to 112 degrees.
