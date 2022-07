Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I am excited to announce that after much prayer and consideration, I will be running for the office of Chancery Clerk of Simpson County. The responsibilities of the Chancery Clerk are vast and most everyone will have business in or through this office at some point in their life. Having the correct person with the right skillset and personality is key to ensuring that those needs are met. (1 Timothy 2:1-4) commands that we are to pray for our leaders. I challenge you to do your research, pray for the candidates and for guidance to elect the person that will promote Christian principles through this office.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO