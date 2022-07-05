ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, MS

East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW TAZWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) – A volunteer firefighter with South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed Monday after getting...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East

Baby Harrison and Evan are home and healthy after live saving work from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. A family in Blount County is thankful to be okay after a super-duty truck crashed through their garage addition and drove away from the scene. Truck hits Blount Co. home. Updated: 14...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

One Person Injured in Morning Accident in Rogersville

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED EARLY THIS MORNING IN A SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ROGERSVILLE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON US HIGHWAY 72 AND LURLEEN STREET SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. ONE PERSON WAS EJECTED AND LOCATED IN A DEEP RAVINE. MEMBERS OF THE ROGERSVILLE FIRE AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH SHOALS EMS.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police starting traffic campaign

The Kingsport Police Department is once again announcing its annual “Summer of Safety” traffic enforcement campaign. “Our ultimate goal is simple – for the sake of the safety of our city’s motoring public, we expect compliance with the traffic laws and ordinances of the State of Tennessee and the City of Kingsport,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “Anything less is unsafe and unacceptable.”
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Claiborne County, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Claiborne County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Kingsport Times-News

'Baby' the swan is missing from Fort Patrick Henry Lake

KINGSPORT — Three weeks ago a newcomer arrived in town, fresh from Florida. Her name is Baby. She rode from Florida in the back of a pickup truck, and her first night in town she was kept in a pin. She’s about two years old. And now she’s...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire, 6 firefighters injured

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend caught fire Monday night, according to officials with the Blount County Fire Department. The Townsend Volunteer Fire Department was leading the response and BCFD Chief Doug McClanahan said that his department sent one tanker and six firefighters to assist.
TOWNSEND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Volunteer Firefighter#Independence Day#Traffic Accident#Wvlt News
wswv.net

Lee County Sheriff’s Report – June 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of June. There were a total of 4,519 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 914 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 396 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 219 rescue squad calls dispatched, 4 ambulance calls along with 30 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 235 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 93 subpoenas, 32 show cause summons and 346 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 63 protective orders along with processing 92 people on 173 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 64,000 miles with only 218 of these miles on transports moving 1 mental health patient and 2 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 8 funerals and unlocked 38 vehicles for citizens. Y’all did a lot better job of not locking yourself out of your cars last month than you have in a long time.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WATE

Tennessee sailor killed in Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Navy announced that Tennessee Seaman First Class William Brooks, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried Saturday, July 16, in Maryland. Brooks was born on July 19, 1922, in Cumberland Gap, Tenn. Brooks enlisted in Louisville, Ky. in 1940,...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJHL

Kingsport PD: 2-year-old found unattended, investigation underway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after Kingsport police say they found an unidentified child alone Saturday morning. According to an Instagram post from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a boy with red hair estimated to be around 2 years old was found in the 3800 block of Eastline Drive around 8:45 a.m. […]
WJHL

Kingsport attorney permanently disbarred, sentenced for theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport lawyer who was indicted on felony charges has been banned from practicing law in Tennessee. The Tennessee Supreme Court permanently disbarred attorney Jason Ray McLellan effective Wednesday. According to the court’s Board of Professional Responsibility, McLellan consented to his disbarment because he could not successfully defend the accusations made […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bear activity on the rise in the area

KINGSPORT — A black bear was recently spotted running around Lynn Garden and another one near Brookside Drive, city officials said. “We are getting calls of bears popping up in the neighborhoods, and we’re also getting reports of bear sightings throughout the park,” Megan Krager, manager of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, said. “We even saw a juvenile bear in the parking lot of the park, which is a first for me.”
WJHL

Ballad Health to consolidate SWVA hospitals, relocate skilled nursing program

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – In a letter to Ballad Health employees, company vice president Shannon Showalter announced that the system would be moving several Southwest Virginia employee positions and consolidating its skilled nursing program to another facility. As part of that consolidation, the letter stated that Mountain View Regional Hospital would no longer have a […]
NORTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy