Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is once again splitting with former President Donald Trump. The term-limited Arizona governor and co-chair of the Republican Governors Association on Thursday endorsed real estate developer and Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson in next month’s GOP gubernatorial primary. Ducey argued that Taylor Robson is the best candidate to succeed him in the field of Republican contenders that also includes Trump-backed Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO