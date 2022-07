TAMPA, Florida. – If you’ve ever wondered how much money you need to make to be happy living in Florida, a new study claims to have the answer. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual income of $105,315 to live happily in the state of Florida, finding the Sunshine State to fall just about in the middle of the pack – which might come as a surprise, given the dramatic rise in housing costs in the past several years.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO