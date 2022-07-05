ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton starts improbable 8-5 triple play — first in AL/NL history

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — So often, Byron Buxton is involved in baseball feats so remarkable that they leave everyone around him in awe — so, of course, he’d be the one starting a play that was quite possibly the first of...

Yardbarker

Twins turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history against White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made history Monday with MLB's first ever 8-5 triple play, thanks to base running mistakes made by the Chicago White Sox. With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the White Sox had an opportunity to take the lead with no outs and runners on first and second base. Chicago's A.J. Pollock hit a deep fly ball, but it was tracked down by Twins center fielder Byron Buxton.
The best baseball players born on July 5

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for July 5:. Arguably the game's most dominant relief pitcher during his heyday, Gossage registered 254 saves and a 2.41 ERA through nearly 1,200 innings from 1975-85. He was named to nine All-Star teams and finished among the top five in the Cy Young Award voting four times in that 11-season span. Gossage was nicknamed "Goose" during his 1972 rookie season by one of his White Sox teammates because of how he craned his neck to look in for the signs from his catcher prior to each pitch. Known for his mid-90s fastball and thick Fu Manchu mustache, Gossage racked up 310 career saves during his 22-year career. He ranks second in MLB history with 193 saves that required more than one inning pitched. His most famous multi-inning effort came in 1978, when Gossage threw the final 2 2/3 innings and got the save in the Yankees' 5-4 victory over the Red Sox in a one-game playoff to decide the AL East. Gossage would go on to toss six scoreless innings during that year's Fall Classic en route to his only World Series championship. A member of the 2008 Hall of Fame class, Gossage was on the mound for Pete Rose's final at-bat in the Major Leagues. He struck out the hit king.
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Claim Reliever Matt Peacock From Royals

The Blue Jays reliever churn continues. In search of more help for a beleaguered bullpen, Toronto claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock from the Royals, as first reported by Bob Nightengale. Peacock was designated for assignment by Kansas City earlier this week. Peacock has pitched 10 innings in the big leagues...
NBC Sports

Gray racks up career-high 11 strikeouts in Nats’ win over Phillies

The Phillies are quickly learning that Josiah Gray is going to be a problem. After Gray tossed six scoreless innings against Philadelphia two weeks ago, he took the mound against them once again Wednesday and set a new career high in strikeouts. The right-hander struck out 11 Phillies, dominating just about everyone not named Kyle Schwarber to lead the Nationals (30-54) to a 3-2 victory on the road.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Timberwolves forward takes shot at team after trade

It is a cold world out there, and Jarred Vanderbilt appears to need a coat. The 23-year-old forward Vanderbilt was involved in a trade earlier this month between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz. Vanderbilt went to the Jazz along with teammates Patrick Beverley, Leonardo Bolmaro, and Malik Beasley in exchange for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
Gio Urshela
Byron Buxton
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
Yardbarker

Twins slug five homers, demolish White Sox

The Minnesota Twins used five homers -- including two from Alex Kirilloff -- to demolish the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Tuesday night. The Twins were on fire at the plate against Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech, who had allowed just five home runs coming into the evening. The twins would tag the right-hander for four home runs over 4.2 innings including a solo home run from Max Kepler to put Minnesota on the board.
