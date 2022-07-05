A $3M Headpiece — Everything You Need To Know About Kendrick Lamar's Crown
After a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar burst back into music with his album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers . With popular commentary suggesting this is his most vulnerable and transparent album, K-Dot's latest musical effort didn't come without its fair share of hidden messages and deep meanings. At the top of that list was the cover art, most notably, the diamond-encrusted crown he's been wearing since he announced the album. Looking to figure out the infatuation and reasoning behind the crown, Lamar and his team have dropped some breadcrumbs about it.
A Modern Crown of Thorns
Kendrick has recorded two songs with King references, "King Kunta" and "King's Dead." Both songs speak to the struggles and triumphs of Black leaders. Could his crown-wearing be his own messaging about his place in society or the rap game?
The creation of Kendrick's crown was not a solo effort. The now staple piece was a collaboration between K-Dot, his creative director Dave Free, and Tiffany & Co.
Unlike any other piece at Tiffany's, Kendrick couldn't just walk into the store and pick up the crown. The exclusive headpiece was designed over 10 months and took over 1,300 hours between four craftsmen to handset the diamonds.
