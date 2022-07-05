ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A $3M Headpiece — Everything You Need To Know About Kendrick Lamar's Crown

By Josh Rodgers
 3 days ago

After a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar burst back into music with his album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers . With popular commentary suggesting this is his most vulnerable and transparent album, K-Dot's latest musical effort didn't come without its fair share of hidden messages and deep meanings. At the top of that list was the cover art, most notably, the diamond-encrusted crown he's been wearing since he announced the album. Looking to figure out the infatuation and reasoning behind the crown, Lamar and his team have dropped some breadcrumbs about it.

Joseph Okpako / WireImage

A Modern Crown of Thorns

The obvious parallel with Kendrick's crown is its similarity to the one worn by Jesus during the crucifixion. Kendrick denies being anyone's spiritual leader, but I did peep the songs "Savior" and "Crown" on the latest album. Maybe it is an ode to him being a king?

Aftermath/Interscope Records

Your Majesty, Maybe?

Kendrick has recorded two songs with King references, "King Kunta" and "King's Dead." Both songs speak to the struggles and triumphs of Black leaders. Could his crown-wearing be his own messaging about his place in society or the rap game?

He Didn't Do It Alone

The creation of Kendrick's crown was not a solo effort. The now staple piece was a collaboration between K-Dot, his creative director Dave Free, and Tiffany & Co.

There Has to Be a Deeper Meaning

While I have my speculations that the crown has several meanings, Dave Free explained to Vogue that the crown is "a godly representation of hood philosophies told from a digestible youthful lens." On the other hand, Kendrick personally stated after a recent performance of "Savior" that the song was his favorite because it speaks on imperfections. And he wears the crown as a personal reminder. "They judge you, they judge Christ," Kendrick said. You see? Multiple meanings!

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Patience Is Really a Virtue

Unlike any other piece at Tiffany's, Kendrick couldn't just walk into the store and pick up the crown. The exclusive headpiece was designed over 10 months and took over 1,300 hours between four craftsmen to handset the diamonds.

He's Also Not Saweetie, But This Crown Is So Icy

Kendrick's crown of thorns includes 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds totaling more than 137 carats and weighs an estimated 200g. It looks light, but that has to be a heavy weight to carry.

Tiffany & Co. / Via tiffany.com

It Came with a Seven-Figure Price Tag

The Crown Has Its Own Tour Dates

Beyond the Glastonbury Festival, Kendrick was spotted during a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris for Fashion Week. I, too, would wear that joint everywhere if I had a $3 million crown.

There's Nothing Else Like It in the World

A part of the crown's mystique is that there is nothing else in the world like it. Tiffany's made the crown exclusively for the Compton native and even engraved "Mr. Morale" on the headpiece before finding its place in the coveted blue box.

TIffany & Co. / Via tiffany.com

Tell us what you think about Kendrick's crown. Is it too much or just enough?

