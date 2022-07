Click here to read the full article. Busy Philipps was arrested Thursday, June 30 for protesting the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade. The “Girls5Eva” star told Vice News that she was being detained for “equality” while standing outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. More than 180 people, including Planned Parenthood leaders and “Orange Is the New Black” star Alysia Reiner, were arrested for sitting and blocking an intersection approximately one block from the Supreme Court offices. The Capitol Police tweeted that they had issued a “third and final warning” to demonstrators to move before arresting them for “crowding,...

