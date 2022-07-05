ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans workforce development company announces layoffs; here's what's next

postsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODLE Management Group, a company that provides workforce development services, is laying off 58 employees in New Orleans due to an expiring contract with the U.S. Department of Labor, though many of these employees may be retained by the new contractor. ODLE Management Group sent a Wage...

www.postsouth.com

theadvocate.com

Letters: Best place for new bridge is near the existing one

There is a great deal of concern about the possible location for a new Mississippi River Bridge, which is intended to relieve traffic congestion on the existing Interstate 10 bridge. Locating the new bridge too far south of the existing I-10 bridge will not serve the traffic bound for Interstate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell’s disengagement is a pox on New Orleans

For the past month Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on the go. She hit the Big Apple and its exclusive Yale Club, huddled with other mayors in Reno, took in a music festival in Switzerland and enjoyed several shows at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. There’s nothing inherently wrong with mayors traveling, particularly as ambassadors for their cities. Problems arise when things at home are not going well. In Cantrell’s case, things at home are really not going well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Barriers to be installed along I-10 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday that work will begin to install concrete barriers and high tension cable barriers between the mainline I-10 and the service roads in each direction. The barriers will stretch from I-10 in New Orleans East at Chef Menteur...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany Parish coroner warns of another COVID-19 surge

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish coroner is warning of another coronavirus surge in the parish. Dr. Charles Preston issued a statement Wednesday warning the community of the possibility of another surge. Preston said data released yesterday showed that there were 320 new COVID-19 cases reported...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Essence

Local Students Receive Scholarships And Gift Cards From Disney, McDonald's & Target During ESSENCE Fest Day Of Service Hosted By Girls United

The community service activation kicked off ESSENCE Fest weekend on Thursday, June 30 at the Ashe Cultural Center. Right before the festivities of this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture kicked off, Girls United, ESSENCE’s Generation-Z-centric platform, hosted their second annual Day of Service. Taking place at the Ashé...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana separates itself further from its Confederate past

If any Louisianans still want to hoist a cold one to the memory of the Confederacy’s most famous general next Jan. 19, they’ll need to do it on their own time. By action of the 2022 Louisiana Legislature and signature of Gov. John Bel Edwards, Gen. Robert E. Lee’s birthday, once marked as a state holiday in Louisiana, has been deleted from the list of eligible days off for state employees. So has Confederate Memorial Day, which used to be observed April 26.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Riot at Alabama juvenile facility leads state to reject Louisiana's teen offenders

Alabama will no longer house Louisiana's juvenile offenders after a group of Louisiana teens caused a riot at one of that state's correctional facilities, said Louisiana 18th Judicial District Iberville District Attorney Tony Clayton, whose district encompasses Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes. The decision, which was announced...
LOUISIANA STATE
vicksburgnews.com

High-tech camera system will help local law enforcement

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and a dozen city employees and interested parties traveled to New Orleans on Wednesday to observe a new, high-tech camera system for the city. Project NOLA works with individuals, associations, and municipalities to place cost-subsidized high definition crime cameras, gunshot detectors, and license plate recognition cameras in needed areas. Video is transmitted via the Internet to the Project NOLA National Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) located at the University of New Orleans, where analysts provide valuable information to units responding to breaking crimes and dangerous situations.
VICKSBURG, MS
99.9 KTDY

Water Discovered in South Louisiana Gas Station’s Fuel Tanks

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE

