Los Angeles, CA

MUNA - MUNA Music Album Reviews

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
yourchoiceway.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles trio steps fully into their role as pop stars and mentors, offering gentle instructions for falling in love, dusting yourself off, and joyfully living your truth. When they were still signed to a major, MUNA felt conflicted. As guitarist and producer Naomi McPherson put it to...

www.yourchoiceway.com

