The sun is beating down on Super Paradise Beach and gym-sculpted bodies are sizzling on neatly placed loungers. At Paraj, a new restaurant overlooking this coveted spot — open for just five days before my visit a few weeks ago — 100g tins of Iranian caviar are being sold for £1,030 apiece, while a small shaving of Australian black truffles can be sprinkled over your lunch for £107. To drink? Perhaps a Methuselah — eight bottles in one — of the French rosé Chateau Romassan, a snip at £2,230. That’s if it’s drunk at all: plenty of visitors, including fallen BHS tycoon Philip Green, come to the island’s beach clubs to spray champagne over fellow dancers like Formula One stars on the victory podium.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO