Louisiana Boating Officials Warn Against This Common Practice After Teen Dies in Crash

It was a tragic Fourth of July holiday for one Louisiana teen who was killed while riding on a pontoon boat down the Blind River and the driver is now facing a slew of charges.

According to Louisiana Radio Network, the fatal crash happened shortly before 6 PM on Monday and 17-year-old Madison Bradley of Slidell's was found hours later. Witnesses told Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents Bradley was riding in front of the protective railing of the boat. Unfortunately, when another boat came by with a big wake the pontoon boat hit the wake and the impact knocked the girl into the water. Then, as LDWF spokesperson Adam Einck pointed out, the boat then ran over her and inflicted prop injuries on her.

"You get knocked off that boat for any reason you’re not going to have enough time to react and the boat’s going to drive over on top of you," explains LDWF spokesperson Adam Einck to LRN as he warns against riding in front of the protective railing of a boat. "Then you have the potential to hit the prop, which could be a fatal accident. And in this case, that’s exactly what happened."

Madison Bradley is the 20th boating fatality in 2022. A male teenager was also knocked off the boat. Fortunately, he only suffered minor injuries.

What about the driver?

33-year-old David Crowe of Denham Springs has been booked into the Livingston Parish Jail and has been charged with the following:

Vehicular Homicide

DWI

Reckless Operation

As the driver, the law deems Crowe responsible for allowing passengers to ride in front of the protective rail.

So, if someone you know is riding irresponsibly, just remember that it can lead to death or to jail time.

