Georgia football offers 4-star CB Braydon Lee

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to defensive back recruit Braydon Lee. Georgia joins schools like UNC, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Tennessee, and more in offering the four-star cornerback.

Braydon Lee is ranked as the No. 100 recruit in the class of 2024. Lee, a rising junior, plays high school football for Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale, Maryland. Lee is considered the third-best recruit in Maryland and the No. 11 prospect at the cornerback position.

The four-star defensive back has taken recent visits to NC State, UNC, and Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback is on the radar of some of college football’s top programs.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football are always looking to sign several defensive back recruits. The Dawgs had a historically good recruiting class in the secondary during the class of 2022 cycle. Georgia already secured one 2024 commitment in the secondary from safety Antione Jackson.

Braydon Lee announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter: