The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Robert Staton that took place on July 5, 2022. On July 7, after an extensive investigation, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office obtained charges on Michael Cerillo, 52, of Lexington, NC. Cerillo was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO