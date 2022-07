Milwaukee’s a great city for drinking. It’s a great city for dogs. It’s a great city for drinking with your dog. And why shouldn’t you? There’s no reason a night out with friends shouldn’t include your best friend. Or, if you’re single, that you shouldn’t take advantage of the dating cheat code “PUPPY.” Or that Fido should be stuck at home when you could be enjoying the sudsy charms of a warm Milwaukee summer together. After all, it’s not drinking alone if you’re with your dog.

