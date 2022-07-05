ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Teen thrown from boat and run over in deadly boating crash, Louisiana officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoJAS_0gVRxBjJ00
A teen girl from Slidell, Louisiana, died after she fell off a boat and was run over in a boating accident on Blind River on July 4, according to state officials. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #9

A teen girl was thrown into the water and killed when the boat she was on hit the wake of another boat on the Fourth of July, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Madison Bradley, 17, of Slidell, was among six people on board a pontoon boat that set out on the Blind River when she fell overboard, officials said. LDWF and several law enforcement agencies arrived to the area around 5:40 p.m. after getting word about a missing boater.

Crews recovered her body around 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4, according to a news release.

Bradley was reportedly riding with another passenger at the front of the boat, in front of the protective railing, when it struck the wake of an oncoming vessel, officials said. Both were knocked into the river.

“Bradley did not resurface after suffering severe prop strikes,” officials said. “The male passenger was able to resurface and had minor injuries.”

The boat’s operator, David Crowe, 33, of Denham Springs, was arrested on multiple charges including vehicular homicide and driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), according to LDWF. Crowe was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail but wasn’t listed as an inmate as of July 5, online records show.

Tributes for Bradley flooded social media as her family and friends memorialized their “beautiful angel.”

so much joy and happiness wherever you went - you never failed to make me laugh,” Kylie Montes wrote on Facebook. “All the good times we shared will never be forgotten. I thank god he let me know you, and I hope you’re dancing in heaven.”

Alexis Browder also remembered her friend as being “kind and courageous.”

“Though I’ve always thought of you as a little sister, I have always admired your humor, compassion, confidence, and beauty,” Browder wrote.

Bradley’s body was taken to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said.

Livingston Parish is about 60 miles northwest of New Orleans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Denham Springs, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Slidell, LA
Accidents
The Independent

Teen girls found dead in car submerged in Louisiana pond

Two teenage girls died after their car became submerged in a Louisiana pond, according to police.Officials say that the girls were killed when their vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree, and “vaulted” into the private pond in the state’s Ascension Parish, which is around 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, on Sunday.The girls have been identified by Louisana State Police as 16-year-old Caroline Smith, the driver, and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, the passenger. Both girls were from Prairieville.Police also noted that the girls had been traveling along Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line before hitting a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Daily Mail

Seven people taking part in fishing competition are airlifted to safety after their 39-foot boat was struck by lightning and lost power leaving them stranded 100miles off the coast of Florida

Seven people were rescued on Saturday by the Coast Guard after their boat was left without power following a lightning strike that left them stranded 100 miles off of Clearwater, Florida. Boat owner Glenn Rumer was with local fishing charter captain Joshua Guy, his partner Megan Chaple, who is six...
CLEARWATER, FL
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Swimming#Traffic Accident#Ldwf
The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 3, who died after being left in car for almost three hours in 90F heat after his grandmother forgot about him

A Georgia boy died in a hot car at a Wendy's drive-thru after his grandmother had forgotten about him in the back seat. Kendrick Engram Jr, three, was discovered by his uncle at the fast-food restaurant on Wynnton Road Sunday in Columbus after he had been left inside of the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Man Dies in Alligator-Infested Lake

The body of a Florida man recovered from a lake is missing three limbs and officials suspect alligators may be to blame. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was found dead in a lake in Taylor Park which is right next to a Frisbee course. Officials say McGuinness was known to salvage Frisbees from the lake in order to resell them.
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

Mississippi man accused of fatally beating mother with hammer

JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his 42-year-old mother. According to WAPT-TV, on Wednesday, June 15, Dekarius Funches allegedly beat Latasha Funches to death with a hammer at a home on Lakewood Drive and fled the scene. It was reportedly the victim's daughter who initially found the body and called authorities.
JACKSON, MS
insideedition.com

11-Year-Old Indiana Boy Dies After Fireworks Accident

An Indiana boy died from serious injuries following a "fireworks incident," according to a statement released by the Indiana State Police. Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died late Sunday night while being transported to a hospital in Evansville, according to the statement. Kyrra McMichael, the young boy’s mother, told the Courier...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
2K+
Followers
143
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy