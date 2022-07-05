Fireworks Athens News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Messenger photo by John Halley
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
This year's fireworks in Athens was a colorful event. The night was full of excited kids running circles around their parents’ lawn chairs. There was flag waving, picnics, and sparklers. And this was before the big fireworks display in Athens. The display was seen in many places throughout the city, but the view was especially great from East State Street. Many cars full of people set up in their favorite parking lots in the business district of East State Street. The night was full of excitement. Fighting the traffic after the event was over was another matter.

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

