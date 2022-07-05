ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 14 Best Sneakers of 2022, Bar None

By Julia Marzovilla
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

I’d like to think that I love all of my shoes equally, but I have a soft spot for my sneaker collection. I can always find room in my apartment for another pair, no matter how crowded my shoe rack becomes. But with a new year comes a bevy of new trends, especially in the sneaker world, and summer 2022's shoe trends are simply to die for. It also feels like brands are dropping new colorways and silhouettes on a near-monthly basis these days, so I took the time to round up the best sneakers of 2022—so far.

To help you find your new perfect pair of sneakers right now, I divided my picks into a few general trends for you to keep in mind while you browse. These trends are anything but boring: Brightly hued picks are trending, as are pastel picks that will make you feel blue in the very best way. Or, opt for a minimal pair of cool white sneakers to spice up your monochromatic outfits, no matter the season. Finally, high-top sneakers are officially all the rage this year, proving that the chunky sneaker trend will never truly go away. It's officially time to have fun with your footwear in 2022, and these pairs are proof.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best picks, and check back soon to see a new batch of options once the seasons change in the fall. Here’s to putting your best foot forward this year.

Hot New Drops

So many of your favorite shoe brands are dropping new silhouettes this spring. New Balance, for instance, just released a rosy color-blocked shoe that will look great with your summer tan. Sustainable favorite Reformation also just released their first-ever sneaker, the Harlow, which you can pre-order now. The sporty shoe is made from responsibly-sourced leather and comes in five colorways, including a very pretty blue floral iteration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwPkp_0gVRtL8300

Reformation Harlow Leather Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvSrM_0gVRtL8300

New Balance CT302 Sneakers

Fun Run

The best running shoes needn't be boring. In fact, 2022's iterations are anything but. They come in just about every color, print, and pattern to add the perfect amount of pop to your next workout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqN65_0gVRtL8300

adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450BPd_0gVRtL8300

Hoka Kawana Sneaker

Flower Power

Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking! This season is all about sneakers that are covered in floral-inspired prints, including neon iterations from Adidas' recent collaboration with Marimekko and Keds' recent collaboration with Rifle Paper Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCVOL_0gVRtL8300

Adidas Ultraboost 4 DNA Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWJY9_0gVRtL8300

Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Triple Kick Citrus Garden Party

Color Play

White sneakers are a wardrobe, staple, sure, but sometimes you want to add a little *spice* to your look. Luckily, these pairs from Reebok and Cardi B's latest collaboration and the recent Pangaia prove that springtime-ready colorways are key to making your look feel fresh this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TS5N_0gVRtL8300

Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather V2 Women's Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDWE0_0gVRtL8300

PANGAIA Grape Leather Sneakers

Step it Up

Platform sneakers are one of this summer’s biggest trends, pun very much intended. Whether you’re on the petite side and are craving some added inches, or just in the mood to buy a new pair of chunky sneakers for 2022, these are the ones for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thPcd_0gVRtL8300

Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAwxE_0gVRtL8300

Palladium Revolt LO TX Platform Sneaker

Back to Basics

If wearing sneakers that are decked out in tons of prints, patterns, and colors isn't your thing, consider checking out one of these more subdued options from sustainable favorite Veja and Margaux.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TzBJ_0gVRtL8300

Veja Esplar Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIGx2_0gVRtL8300

Margaux The Sneaker

Baby Blues

Feeling blue? Us too—at least when it comes to our sneakers! The color has made its way into our wardrobes and into our shoe collections this year at Marie Claire, if these sneakers are any indication. Shop options from Superga's recent collection with Baja East and Nike's tie-dyed take on their best-selling Blazer Mid '77 sneaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuWos_0gVRtL8300

Superga 2750 Horses Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPb5d_0gVRtL8300

Nike Blazer Mid '77

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Skinny Jeans Are Out. So What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Jennifer Lopez's Low-Rise Non–Skinny Jeans Are on Sale All Over the Internet

If there's a particular denim trend you want to see modeled IRL, rest assured, Jennifer Lopez probably wore it recently, so start there. From flares to skinny jeans to mom jeans (although some of those styles are on the back burner lately), J.Lo doesn't leave any stone unturned when it comes to denim styles. The latest style that she—and just about everyone else—is going with is low-rise baggy jeans (the opposite of the high-rise skinny jeans that were former favorites of hers).
APPAREL
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#High Top Sneakers#White Sneakers#Running Shoes
Us Weekly

Channel Katie Holmes’ Summer Street Style With These Colorful Ballet Flats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Long before I worked for Us Weekly, I would pore through the glossy pages of the magazine looking for fashion inspo. Stars, they’re just like Us — only with a stylist and a slightly larger budget. Celebs have always been trendsetters, making a mark on pop culture with their choices on and off the red carpet. Whether it was Paris Hilton in Juicy Couture sweatsuits or Lindsay Lohan in Ugg boots, A-list street style was my form of a fashion show — and it still is!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Secret Levi’s Jeans Sale Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. No matter which way (or ways) your sense of style leans, you can never have enough jeans. They are the foundation of a cool, casual wardrobe. Levi’s — the staple brands of that staple item — makes some of the best women’s jeans on the market in a range of silhouettes, washes, cuts, and colors. And you can shop a ton of Levi’s product at a discount right now.More from WWDThe Fashion in...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Releasing This Week: Jacquemus x Nike, AJ1 “Stage Haze,” And More

Midway into Summer and the releases are rapidly beginning to pick up, as brands the likes of Nike and Reebok are continuing to expand their collaborative and GR catalog. And if release dates hold, we’re in for yet another busy week, one full of Jordan Retros as well as a appearances by Jacquemus, Union LA, KANGHYUK, and more.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Marie Claire

The 32 Best Smocked Dresses To Wear All Summer Long

I don’t know about you, but comfort is at the top of my list when it comes to finding the best summer dress. Sure, I could deal with zippers, ties, and buttons, but why would I want to do that when the temperature is downright scorching and I’m nearly always in a rush? Enter my need to find the best smocked dress on the market. The trend has been taking over my social media feeds for summer 2022, so I rounded up a list of the very best ones to pick up and wear for the rest of the season.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
APPAREL
People

There's a Beach-Friendly Version of the Birkenstocks Celebs Always Wear — and They're on Sale Right Now

Name a pair of sandals more popular than Birkenstocks. We'll wait. It's no secret that the brand's double-buckle slides are some of the most worn around Hollywood. The Arizona sandals have graced the feet of stars, like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen. Most A-listers opt for the suede and leather styles, but those materials aren't the most ideal to wear to the beach or poolside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

Can You Have Too Much Denim? Nope, As These 35 Outfits Show Us

There is something about denim that makes it so timeless and chic that nothing else compares. If you didn’t know, Amazon houses some of the most iconic, slimming, adorable, and fashionable denim items you will go crazy for. The denim doesn’t have to stop at the pants either. The only Amazon hides some of the cutest denim dresses, skirts, and other accessories you will fall in love with. Below, you can check out the most trendy denim bodycon dress and slimming denim skirt this summer has ever seen. In addition, there are denim headbands, phone cases, and other little denim items that you will adore. You can never have too much denim, and these 35 stunning products will prove that to you!
APPAREL
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Elevates the Daywear Pajamas Trend With Sleek Loafers at H&M Hotel-Themed Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes attended a summer getaway pop-up with H&M on Tuesday in New York at Hôtel Hennes. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress arrived for the second installment featuring the pop-up retailer’s summer destination activation. Holmes stepped into the mix in a matching two-piece set. The outfit featured a dark blue paisley print scattered across a white base. The fabric was light and breezy, making it the perfect attire for a summer getaway. The collared button-down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Love Is in the Air! Here Are the 5 Best Shoes to Wear to Weddings This Summer

There’s no season like summer wedding season. The tropical destinations, the outdoor venues and blooming flowers make this time of year incredibly romantic. However, there’s another reason we can’t get enough warm weather nuptials: the clothing. In the summer, both brides and wedding guests have more options when it comes to attire. You can watch your favorite couple say “I do” in a flowy mini dress, a strapless gown, a figure-flattering jumpsuit or even a matching shorts set. You can show skin or be completely covered up — the choices are endless. The same goes for footwear.
APPAREL
Glamour

Katie Holmes Wore Her Chanel Purse With Baggy Chanel Denim

The savviest fashion collectors, including Katie Holmes—invest in Chanel bags. A recent study indicated that Chanel handbags are up there with traditional Chinese works of art and luxury watches as the products that “offer the best inflation protection.” The study noted that those designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld are the most sought-after, and can rise by 7% in value in normal times, and by as much as 17% in high-inflation years.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Upton Hugs Horses In Jeggings & Rugged Cowboy Boots for an Athleisure Spin on Western Style

Click here to read the full article. Kate Upton’s “Literal heaven” features hugging horses and wearing western boots. The model snapped a selfie with two large brown horses, posting the slideshow of pictures taken to her Instagram on Sunday. Upton stood in grassy pastures, petting her horses and taking them out for a quick ride. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) The model geared up for her adventure, wearing breathable and athletic clothing for the brisk ride. Upton wore jeggings with deep pockets on each side of her hips. The stretchy pants were high waisted and...
PETS
People

Hailey Bieber Just Made a Case for Oversized Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dresses, and Her Exact Style Is on Sale

Now, this is how you embrace summer. Hailey Bieber just stepped out wearing an easy, breezy outfit that just inspired us to keep our looks casual and colorful from here on out. The beauty entrepreneur and model recently wore an oversized tie-dye shirt by Acne Studios with comfy Adidas Samba sneakers, white socks, and classic black sunglasses while out and about in Beverly Hills — and we're inspired to follow suit.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Elevates Short Shorts With Christian Louboutin Pumps at Montblanc’s Paris Fashion Week Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emma Roberts made a stylish appearance during Paris Fashion Week Men’s spring 2023 shows at a Montblanc party last night. Stepping out, the actress showed off a chic outfit consisting of a black collared button-front top featuring an embroidered design throughout and matching short shorts. The 31-year-old then draped a long black and white checkered coat on top and grounded the getup with a pair of timeless black Christian Louboutin pumps. She opted for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Fatherly

Zegna's Triple Stitch Sneakers Are Seriously Sophisticated Slip-Ons

Not a sneaker guy? The Zegna Triple Stitch Sneakers aren’t really sneakers. Not in the colloquial sense anyway. The term ‘sneaker’ often conjures up visions of Air Jordans and Adidas Yeezys. Or, at the other end of the spectrum, the now trendy ‘dad sneakers’; almost comical bulbous Balenciagas, and the slightly more well-proportioned New Balance 624s.
APPAREL
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

859
Followers
684
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy