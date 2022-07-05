The 14 Best Sneakers of 2022, Bar None

I’d like to think that I love all of my shoes equally, but I have a soft spot for my sneaker collection. I can always find room in my apartment for another pair, no matter how crowded my shoe rack becomes. But with a new year comes a bevy of new trends, especially in the sneaker world, and summer 2022's shoe trends are simply to die for. It also feels like brands are dropping new colorways and silhouettes on a near-monthly basis these days, so I took the time to round up the best sneakers of 2022—so far.

To help you find your new perfect pair of sneakers right now, I divided my picks into a few general trends for you to keep in mind while you browse. These trends are anything but boring: Brightly hued picks are trending, as are pastel picks that will make you feel blue in the very best way. Or, opt for a minimal pair of cool white sneakers to spice up your monochromatic outfits, no matter the season. Finally, high-top sneakers are officially all the rage this year, proving that the chunky sneaker trend will never truly go away. It's officially time to have fun with your footwear in 2022, and these pairs are proof.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best picks, and check back soon to see a new batch of options once the seasons change in the fall. Here’s to putting your best foot forward this year.

Hot New Drops

So many of your favorite shoe brands are dropping new silhouettes this spring. New Balance, for instance, just released a rosy color-blocked shoe that will look great with your summer tan. Sustainable favorite Reformation also just released their first-ever sneaker, the Harlow, which you can pre-order now. The sporty shoe is made from responsibly-sourced leather and comes in five colorways, including a very pretty blue floral iteration.

Reformation Harlow Leather Sneaker

New Balance CT302 Sneakers

Fun Run

The best running shoes needn't be boring. In fact, 2022's iterations are anything but. They come in just about every color, print, and pattern to add the perfect amount of pop to your next workout.

adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneaker

Hoka Kawana Sneaker

Flower Power

Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking! This season is all about sneakers that are covered in floral-inspired prints, including neon iterations from Adidas' recent collaboration with Marimekko and Keds' recent collaboration with Rifle Paper Co.

Adidas Ultraboost 4 DNA Sneakers

Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Triple Kick Citrus Garden Party

Color Play

White sneakers are a wardrobe, staple, sure, but sometimes you want to add a little *spice* to your look. Luckily, these pairs from Reebok and Cardi B's latest collaboration and the recent Pangaia prove that springtime-ready colorways are key to making your look feel fresh this season.

Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather V2 Women's Shoes

PANGAIA Grape Leather Sneakers

Step it Up

Platform sneakers are one of this summer’s biggest trends, pun very much intended. Whether you’re on the petite side and are craving some added inches, or just in the mood to buy a new pair of chunky sneakers for 2022, these are the ones for you.

Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes

Palladium Revolt LO TX Platform Sneaker

Back to Basics

If wearing sneakers that are decked out in tons of prints, patterns, and colors isn't your thing, consider checking out one of these more subdued options from sustainable favorite Veja and Margaux.

Veja Esplar Sneaker

Margaux The Sneaker

Baby Blues

Feeling blue? Us too—at least when it comes to our sneakers! The color has made its way into our wardrobes and into our shoe collections this year at Marie Claire, if these sneakers are any indication. Shop options from Superga's recent collection with Baja East and Nike's tie-dyed take on their best-selling Blazer Mid '77 sneaker.

Superga 2750 Horses Sneaker

Nike Blazer Mid '77

