Steve Carell is a comedic genius, never failing to make audiences laugh with his performances. He is well-known for his work in The Office, but he has one other character that is most definitely a fan favorite. Carell’s performance as Despicable Me‘s leading man, Gru, is nothing short of incredible. Although the actor has become quite comfortable playing the kind-hearted villain over the years, Minions: The Rise of Gru has provided him with a new challenge — changing his voice from adult Gru to child Gru.

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO