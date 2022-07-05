ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

By Alonzo Small, Marisa Rodriguez, Erik Runge, Glenn Marshall, Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277Ute_0gVRkdZY00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning.

The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said it appeared the gunman opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a high-powered rifle that was later recovered at the scene.

Charges to be announced in Highland Park mass shooting

An hourslong manhunt ensued during which residents hunkered down in businesses or received police escorts to their homes. That ended with a traffic stop and brief chase Monday evening, when authorities detained a man they described as a person of interest.

Highland Park police chief said a police officer pulled over Robert E. Crimo III about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of the shooting scene, several hours after police released the man’s photo and warned that he was likely armed and dangerous.

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

Five adults were pronounced dead at the scene and another person, whose age was not given, died at the hospital, the Lake County Coroner said. A seventh person died Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Coroners have identified the seven victims:

  • Nicolas Toledo, who was 78 and visiting from Mexico, was shot and died at the scene. A GoFundMe page created in his honor describes him as “a father of eight and grandfather to many.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYY8R_0gVRkdZY00
Nicolas Toledo (Family photo)
  • Jacki Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park, a lifelong congregant and “beloved” staff member at nearby North Shore Congregation Israel, was also killed. The congregation announced her death on its website. Sundheim’s nephew described her as being one of the kindest people you’d ever meet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wX0g9_0gVRkdZY00
Jacki Sundheim ( North Shore Congregation Israel )
  • Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park
  • Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0yYW_0gVRkdZY00
Irina and Kevin McCarthy (Photo: GoFundMe)
  • Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gByGf_0gVRkdZY00
  • Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3Ay0_0gVRkdZY00
Eduardo Uvaldo (Photo credit: GoFundMe)

Police have not provided a motive for the attack.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart, a Highland Park resident, announced Monday that Crimo is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Additional charges are pending. If convicted, the alleged gunman faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“In the courtroom, we will seek the maximum sentence of this offender, not because we seek vengeance, but because justice and the healing process demand it,” Rinehart said. “As we go forward in the courtroom and in the community, we must do everything we can to make sure the horrors that marked these streets, that echoed from these buildings, never happen again.”

Man in custody after 6 dead, at least 30 injured in Highland Park mass shooting

NorthShore University Health Center received 26 patients after the attack. All but one had gunshot wounds, said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness. Their ages ranged from 8 to 85, and Temple estimated that four or five were children.

The Chicago Teachers Union said Dever Elementary School teacher, Zoe Kolpack, and her husband were among the injured. Their two children were not hurt. A GoFundMe has been created in their honor to help cover medical expenses.

Anyone interested in donating to the people affected by the shooting, can go to: www.gofundme.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Lake County Coroner says she'd never seen a mass-casualty event like the Highland Park massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek had just left a parade in a neighboring community on July 4th when she got a call about a horror in Highland Park. On Monday, Banek served not only as the county coroner, but she also used her training to try to save lives. Charlie De Mar: "So when you got that call, did you respond to the scene?" Banek: "Immediately."Banek is a trained combat medic. "I had an urgency or a need to help if I was able to in that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Former classmate of Robert Crimo describes suspected Highland Park gunman

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - We're learning more and more about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park massacre. What was he like as a kid? Were there any warning signs?. FOX 32's Corey McPherrin spoke to Gracie Sclamberg — a young woman who went to school with the suspect from the age of five all the way through high school.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
wiproud.com

Wisconsin restaurant empties kitchen to feed first responders of Highland Park parade shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A restaurant in Wisconsin decided to close early and bring food to the first responders of the parade shooting in Highland Park. BBQ’d Productions Sports Bar & Grill Kenosha posted on its Facebook page about its decision to close for a day to provide food for the first responders in the Highland Park parade shooting. The restaurant closed on July 4 and opened late on July 5 to ‘replenish’ the store.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Park Police#Linden#Violent Crime#Crime Task Force
wjol.com

Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot

The Mokena Police Department responded to the Meijer Grocery Store located at 11305 W. Lincoln Highway in reference to an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. Police were called to the scene at 10:47 p.m. on July 5th. Mokena Officers arrived and spoke with the 73-year-old victim who stated that he was loading...
MOKENA, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Two people burned in Aurora fires

The Aurora Fire Department says two people were seriously burned within just one week. On July 4 firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Chesapeake Drive for a grease fire in a kitchen. A 37-year-old man had tried to put out the fire and was severely burned in the process. He had to go a trauma and burn center in critical condition.
AURORA, IL
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy