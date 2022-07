Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her daughter Penelope, 10, were spotted heading to a birthday bash in Malibu. The Poosh founder held her only daughter’s hand as they headed into the soiree on Saturday, 9, dressed for the warm weather. Kourt opted for a slip style baby doll dress in pink with a black lace border, adding a breezy black bomber jacket over top.

MALIBU, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO