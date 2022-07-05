Search continues for missing Pickens County man

Francis Alward has been missing since last Wednesday. Courtesy photo

PICKENS COUNTY — As of press time, officials in Pickens County are still actively searching for a missing 80-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Francis Ream Alward was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 wearing a dark blue shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He is described as five foot eight and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and Foothills Search and Rescue started searching for Alward on Wednesday night. Community members soon started forming their own search parties but despite everyone’s efforts, a week later, Alward has yet to be found.

Deputies are asking anyone living in the area of Highway 8 North to search their property and check surveillance cameras for any sign of him.

Those interested in helping with the search for Alward can now contact law enforcement and the family by emailing findfrancisalward@gmail.com

Officials said recent searches have consisted of property along Pumpkintown Highway in the area of Ambler School Road, Log House Road, Wash Lesley Road, Tater Hill Mountain Road, Connelly Road and Griffin Church Road.

Family members say Alward wandered away while his wife was at the grocery store, he’s described as a “brisk” walker who does not know a stranger.

Additionally, it has been reported that Alward has taken rides from strangers in the past and it is possible he could have gotten a ride.

The PCSO has said that if local residents happen to see the presence of law enforcement and emergency management personnel in the Ambler School Road area of Pickens, to not be alarmed.

If anyone has seen Mr. Alward, they are asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

“Please keep Mr. Alward and his family in your prayers and the professionals working diligently to locate him,” said the Sheriff’s Office.