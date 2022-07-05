ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Teenager who survived shark attack in Florida describes encounter

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIIZn_0gVRc11d00

A Florida teenager who survived a shark attack has recalled her harrowing ordeal, describing how she punched the shark in the face as it attacked.

Addison Bethea, 17, was looking for scallops on Keaton Beach in northern Florida when she was bitten by a shark last Thursday (30 June).

The teen will have her right leg amputated above the knee.

"I just started socking it in the face and then poked its eyes and I tried to latch it off me with my fingers, and then it bit my hand," Bethea said.

