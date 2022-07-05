ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nottingham Forest promotion hero Brice Samba set to leave for Ligue 1 side Lens

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3telc1_0gVRbyc600

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have confirmed they have reached agreement with Lens for promotion hero Brice Samba to join the Ligue 1 club.

The 28-year-old Congolese goalkeeper, who saved three penalties in last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final shoot-out against Sheffield United before keeping a clean sheet against Huddersfield at Wembley, has left the City Ground after three years.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with RC Lens for goalkeeper Brice Samba to join the Ligue 1 club.

“Samba, 28, joined The Reds from Caen in 2019 and made 125 appearances across all competitions, including 45 games in the latest season when promotion was clinched to the Premier League via the play-offs.

“Arguably his most iconic moment in a Forest shirt came in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield United, when his three saves in the penalty shoot-out helped the Reds secure a place at Wembley, where we subsequently clinched promotion against Huddersfield Town.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to wish Brice the very best in his next challenge.”

Samba will be replaced by Manchester United’s Dean Henderson , who has completed a season-long loan move to the City Ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbzU0_0gVRbyc600

Taking his leave of the club in a message posted on his official Twitter account, he said: “To the fans, to my partners, my coaches, to the staff and everyone at the club.

“Anyone that I’ve met that have helped me during my time here, thank you so much. I’ll keep these memories close to my heart. I’ve never felt anything like this before. Forever Forest.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Oliver Kahn shows Bayern Munich’s hand on both Ronaldo and De Ligt transfers

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has revealed Bayern Munich’s transfer stance on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt. It is common knowledge by now that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, with the 37-year-old’s decision said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career reports the Times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brice Samba
Person
Dean Henderson
Daily Mail

Angel Di Maria signs shirts for jubilant Juventus fans as he arrives for medical ahead of move to Serie A giants... with Argentine set to join on free transfer after seven years at PSG

Juventus fans have turned out in their numbers to welcome Angel Di Maria ahead of his imminent move to the club. The 34-year-old landed in the Italian city on Thursday evening ahead of undergoing a medical on Friday. And his arrival was met with much fanfare, with Di Maria signing...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Serie A transfer news: Bayern Munich in talks for de Ligt, PSG eye Skriniar; updates on Bremer, De Ketelaere

Clubs are constantly working on improve their squad, hoping to create a competitive roster before the end of the summer. Some will do a better job than others, but the beauty of the summer window is that it gives every fan a sliver of hope that their beloved team can make the proper upgrades to succeed next season. With that in mind, let's put the magnifying glass on the world of Serie A transfers and break down the most important deals involving Italian clubs.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#Sheffield United#Congolese#The City Ground#Rc Lens#Reds#Huddersfield Town
United Transfer Room

'It Just Seems Nonsensical' - Ex Liverpool Star On Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Moving To Chelsea Or PSG

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has spoken on Cristiano Ronaldo potentially moving from Manchester United to Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain, saying: "It just seems nonsensical". The forward has been rumoured to have asked to leave The Red Devils this summer, allegedly being disappointed at the club's level of ambition and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Di Maria joins Juventus on free transfer after 7 years with PSG

Angel Di Maria prolonged his trophy-laden career with a free transfer to Juventus on Friday. The Argentine winger, 34, signed a one-year contract with the Italian giants following seven years with Paris Saint-Germain. "Sprinting down the wing he makes the ball sing, turning defenders inside-out with his lightning speed and...
UEFA
Yardbarker

European giant agrees personal terms with Juventus star

Bayern Munich is working hard to beat Chelsea to the signature of Juventus star, Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman wants out of the Allianz Stadium, and he has refused to extend his current deal with the Bianconeri. This has forced them to consider his sale, and the battle is between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

AHEAD OF THE GAME: EFL fury over BBC's £20m Champions League TV deal.... while new Derby County owner David Clowes must cut the club's wage bill by at least 33 per cent

The BBC have angered the EFL by shelling out millions to buy Champions League highlights from 2024 after refusing to make a serious bid for their highlights package last season on the grounds it was too expensive. The three-year deal announced by UEFA last week will cost the BBC about...
UEFA
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo faces Man United stay as Chelsea hand Thomas Tuchel control over transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing up to another season at Manchester United, despite missing at least the start of the pre-season tour to Thailand. Chelsea have not yet made a concrete decision on whether to make a move for the 37-year-old, but that will be left to Thomas Tuchel, and the current feeling is that he has little interest in pursuing a deal.It means there is not much of a market for Ronaldo, despite super agent Jorge Mendes investigating possibilities, although sources close to the player insist that the level of his own agitation has been overplayed. That is particularly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy