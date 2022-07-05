ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic battles back to keep nine-year Centre Court run going

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9boQ_0gVRbkVA00

Novak Djokovic had to battle back from two sets down to reach the Wimbledon semi-final and preserve his remarkable Centre Court record.

The defending champion, bidding for a fourth consecutive title, looked on the brink of a sensational defeat when Italian youngster Jannik Sinner led 2-0.

But for the seventh time in his career, 20-time grand slam winner Djokovic overturned a two-set deficit to win 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2.

Amazingly, it means Djokovic has still not lost a match on Centre Court in nine years – since Andy Murray beat him in the 2013 final.

His only two defeats since, to Sam Querrey in 2016 and a retirement against Tomas Berdych a year later, came on Court One.

But he needed the patience of a saint to beat world number 13 Sinner, a talented 20-year-old with a huge future in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEb1v_0gVRbkVA00

Unfortunately for Sinner, 35-year-old Djokovic proved yet again he is not ready to be consigned to the past.

There was no hint of the drama to come when Djokovic raced into a 3-0 lead but a sloppy service game with two double faults, including one on break point, allowed Sinner – who had never won a tour-level match on grass before these Championships – to draw level.

The Serbian saved a break point in his next service game but Sinner struck again for 6-5 with a whipped forehand winner and served out the opening set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYAt8_0gVRbkVA00

Worse was to come for Djokovic, as when Sinner successfully challenged a ball on the baseline the six-time champion was suddenly a set and two breaks down.

As Djokovic floated a backhand long Sinner took the second set having won 100 per cent of the points behind his fizzing first serve.

But just as he looked on the cusp of unravelling, the top seed rediscovered his range and hit back in the third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXFHI_0gVRbkVA00

Late in the fourth Sinner took a nasty tumble chasing a drop shot, hurting his left ankle, as Djokovic, by now retrieving everything his young opponent could throw at him, ruthlessly levelled the match.

Sinner did not require a medical time-out but he needed to shorten the points – however when an ambitious drop shot floated into the net Djokovic had the break in the decider and the 10th seed’s race was run.

A relieved Djokovic said: “Huge congratulations for a big fight for Jannik, there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for him on the big stage.

This court has inspired me, every time I step on it the love affair keeps going and hopefully I can maintain that run

Novak Djokovic

“He was the better player for the first two sets, but I had a toilet break and a pep talk in the mirror – it’s true – sometimes these things are necessary. The toilet break was the turning point

“I go through the same doubtful moments as anyone else. The inner fight is the biggest fight you go through. I always believed I could turn the match around, I’ve done it a few times in grand slams. I’m just glad I’m through.

“This court has inspired me, every time I step on it the love affair keeps going and hopefully I can maintain that run.”

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day 13: Elena Rybakina stays cool on sunny Centre Court to win title

Elena Rybakina came from a set down to stun title favourite Ons Jabeur and win Wimbledon.The 23-year-old, born in Russia but representing Kazakhstan, won 3-6 6-2 6-2 on a sun-drenched Centre Court.Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 13 at Wimbledon.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayElena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/Wabfr0GTdS— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022Quote of the dayI ran so much today I don't think I need to do fitness anymoreElena RybakinaGracious in defeat“I’m trying to inspire the next generations. I...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

MIKE DICKSON: Novak Djokovic should prepare for a barrage of verbal and physical volleys from Nick Kyrgios... and the Australian needs to get into his box of tricks to win Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic should prepare for a barrage of verbal and physical volleys from Nick Kyrgios on Sunday. The Serb is bidding for his 21st Grand Slam title in his eighth Wimbledon final, but has failed to win a set from Kyrgios in their two previous meetings. And the Australian has...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Sports Illustrated

An All-Time Wild Card, Kyrgios’s Emotions Will Be Front and Center on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England—In one of his many candid moments, Nick Kyrgios once said this about Novak Djokovic. “No matter how many Grand Slams he wins, he will never be the greatest for me,” the Australian said. “Simply because, I’ve played him twice and, like, I’m sorry, but if you can’t beat me, you’re not the greatest of all time. Because if you look at my day-to-day routine and how much I train and how much I put in, it’s zero compared to him.”
TENNIS
Daily Mail

JOHN LLOYD: I'm sure the All England Club will be appalled but in order to win against Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios must channel his 'nasty' side in Wimbledon's final and get in the reigning champion's face

If I was in Nick Kyrgios’ coaching corner this afternoon, I would tell him to do his thing. If there’s anyone who can knock Novak Djokovic out of his comfort zone, it is Kyrgios. Djokovic’s mental strength is just great, but when Kyrgios starts winding you up it can be unsettling.
TENNIS
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE result: Wout van Aert wins stage 8 in Lausanne sprint finish

Belgian Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, a hilly 186.3-km ride from Dole to Lausanne.The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the top of the Cote du Stade Olympique, a 4.8-km effort at an average gradient of 4.6%.Australian Michael Matthews was second while Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey by finishing third, picking up a four-second time bonus in the process.Sunday’s ninth stage is a 192.9-km mountainous trek from Aigle, Switzerland, to Chatel. Read More Tadej Pogacar turns the screw on rivals with thrilling stage seven win at Tour de FranceTour de France 2022 stage-by-stage guide, route maps and profiles
CYCLING
Daily Mail

Australian pair Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell triumph in Wimbledon men's doubles final beating defending champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia in a five-set thriller

Australian duo Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell produced yet another comeback from a set down to win the Wimbledon men’s doubles title in a dramatic fifth-set tie-break. The pair defeated defending champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 in a thrilling contest on Centre Court which lasted more than four hours.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centre Court#First Match#Italian#Serbian
The Independent

Russian tennis claims a ‘stunning victory’ after Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon win

Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon win has been hailed as a “stunning victory for Russian tennis” by members of the country’s tennis federation.Moscow-born Rybakina was only able to compete at the Championships as she switched to representing Kazakhstan for financial reasons four years ago.Wimbledon organisers banned Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine, partly to avoid the propaganda opportunities should British royalty end up presenting a player from one of those two countries with the trophy.But those fears were realised after Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court and was presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish by...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

England will produce a 'bigger and better performance' says star Ellen White as Lionesses prepare for Norway test knowing victory will take them through to Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Ellen White says England are looking to put on a bigger and better performance against Norway after opening their Euro 2022 campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria. The Lionesses will seal reach the quarter-finals with another victory on Monday but will need an improved display against tougher opposition. Norway...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

England must defeat rebel with a cause when they face Norway in their biggest group stage challenge of Euro 2022... with former exile and Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg back in form and leading the line after fight for equality

There is an intensity about Ada Hegerberg and the Norway team who will present England's biggest group stage challenge of the European Championship when the teams clash in Brighton on Monday. While England have had a card school going — with forward Nikita Parris the one to beat — the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 sprint race LIVE: Max Verstappen claims victory in short Saturday race at Austrian Grand Prix

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively. Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.Follow all the latest reaction after Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

735K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy