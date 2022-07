BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish is giving anglers another reason get out and stay out on the water this summer. Fish Challenge 2022 is currently accepting participants, over 300 people have already entered the contest. To complete this challenge participants must catch a pike, small mouth bass, perch and catfish in North Dakota, and then submit a photograph of each of the four species to their website. Only 11 people have completed the challenge thus far, but one who has hope they do it again.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO