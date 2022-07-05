ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Political Rewind: Highland Park shooting on Fourth of July; Abortion law in Georgia

By Bill Nigut, Natalie Mendenhall
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Mississippi's last abortion clinic shuts down. The owner promises to continue working

Mississippi's last abortion clinic — and the one at the center of the Supreme Court case used to overturn Roe v. Wade — shut its doors for the last time. Earlier this week, the Jackson Women's Health Organization lost their bid to temporarily block the state's trigger law that bans most abortions from going into effect. Now, they are packing up and moving out, Diane Derzis who owned the clinic said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Rewind#Violent Crime
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A Georgia monument, seen by some as satanic, was damaged from a predawn explosion

A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians criticized as satanic and others dubbed "America's Stonehenge" was demolished Wednesday after a predawn bombing turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said,...
ELBERTON, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB morning headlines for July 7, 2022

Authorities have demolished the Georgia Guidestones for safety reasons after an explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure early Wednesday morning. Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina say he intends to challenge a subpoena compelling him to testify before the special grand jury in Fulton County investigating former President Trump's actions after Georgia's 2020 election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: New COVID relief funding, Kemp and Abrams tied in polls and financing

Charlie Hayslett, @charliehayslett, writer, Trouble in God's Country. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Georgia Current. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. With a new $2.4 billion in federal COVID relief funding, Kemp looks to appeal to voters by distributing funds. This funding comes as Herschel...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy