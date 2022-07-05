ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

PGA Tour and Europe get together in Scotland and Kentucky

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

EUROPEAN TOUR AND PGA TOUR

GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: North Berwick, Scotland.

Course: The Renaissance Club. Yardage: 7,237. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.44 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Min Woo Lee.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

DP World Tour points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week on the European tour: Adrian Meronk won the Irish Open.

Last week on the PGA Tour: J.T. Poston won the John Deere Classic.

Notes: The first co-sanctioned PGA Tour event in Europe comes a week before the British Open and gives the Scottish Open the strongest field in its history. ... Rory McIlroy, who recently played four in a row, is the only player from the top 14 in the world who is not at The Renaissance Club. ... The course is located near Muirfield but is not a true links course. ... Collin Morikawa beat only five players who made the cut last year and tied for 71st. A week later, he won his second major at the British Open. ... Sixteen European tour members who have signed contracts with LIV Golf have hinted at legal action for not being allowed to play in the Scottish Open. A stay issued Monday by a British court allows three of them, Ian Poulter of England, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Justin Harding of South Africa, to play. ... The leading three players from the top 10 at the Scottish Open will be exempt into St. Andrews the following week. ... More than two dozen PGA Tour players in the field are not yet exempt for the British Open. They have received travel stipends from the PGA Tour to play the Scottish Open, similar to the PGA Tour’s Asian swing policy.

Next week: British Open and Barracuda Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR AND EUROPEAN TOUR

BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Course: Keene Trace GC (Champions). Yardage: 7,328. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.7 million. Winner’s share: $666,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel), Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Seamus Power.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

DP World Tour points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week on the PGA Tour: J.T. Poston won the John Deere Classic.

Last week on the European tour: Adrian Meronk won the Irish Open.

Notes: This is the European tour’s first co-sanctioned event in the United States. The 156-man field will include 50 available players from the European tour. ... Among the European tour members in the field are Marcel Siem, Alejandro Canizares and Gavin Kyle Green. ... As an opposite-field event, the winner does not earn a spot in the Masters. ... The winner gets the final spot in the British Open at St. Andrews. ... The Barbasol Championship previously was held the same week as the British Open. ... Jason Dufner is the only major champion in the field. ... The tournament began in 2015. ... The last five Barbasol Championships have been decided by one shot or in a playoff. ... Grayson Murray won his only PGA Tour event at the Barbasol Championship in 2017. ... The winner gets in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill and the Sentry Tournament of Champions next year on Maui. ... Seamus Power won in a playoff last year over J.T. Poston, and the Irishman now is among the top 40 in the world ranking.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BRIDGESTONE SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Akron, Ohio.

Course: Firestone CC (South). Yardage: 7,248. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Steve Stricker.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last tournament: Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open.

Notes: This is the second of three straight majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. There was a week off after Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open. There will be another week off ahead of the Senior British Open. ... Harrington is not in the field. He went from the U.S. Senior Open to the Irish Open and next week is at St. Andrews for the British Open. ... The winner gets a spot in The Players Championship next March. Steve Stricker did not play the TPC Sawgrass this year while recovering from a virus ... Firestone South was the longtime host of the World Series of Golf and then a World Golf Championship. Among the Firestone winners in the field are David Frost, David Duval, Darren Clarke and Vijay Singh. ... Steven Alker with three victories and Miguel Angel Jimenez with two are the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year. ... Jim Furyk was a two-time runner-up at Firestone South, including a seven-hole playoff loss to Tiger Woods.

Next tournament: Senior British Open on July 21-24.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: In Gee Chun won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Next week: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Zecheng “Marty” Dou won The Ascendant.

Next week: Memorial Health Championship.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: Twin Bridges Championship, Pinehaven CC, Albany, New York. Previous winner: Lilia Vu. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

NBC: American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe GC, South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Defending champion: Vinny Del Negro. Television: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Online: https://americancenturychampionship.com/

Challenge Tour: Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France. Previous winner: Marcel Siem. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Estrella Damm Ladies Open, Terramar GC, Sitges, Spain. Defending champion: Maja Stark. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Legends Tour: Swiss Seniors Open, Bad Ragaz GC, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. Defending champion: Jose Coceres (2019). Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Nipponham Ladies Classic, Katsura GC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Kotone Hori. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korean LPGA: Daebo Ladies Open, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggi, South Korea. Defending champion: Min Ji Park. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Kelly, Cejka share lead at Firestone in Senior Players

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Alex Cejka in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. The Principal Charity Classic winner last month in Iowa, the 55-year-old Kelly had six birdies and a bogey to match Cejka at 9-under 201 on Firestone Country Club’s South Course. “No. 1, getting the ball in the fairway, so I can have control of my irons,” Kelly said. “Not trying to do too much with my iron shots, just giving myself good looks. And then the putter was better today.” Cejka birdied four of the last five holes for a 67. The 51-year-old Czech-born German is chasing his third senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA last year.
AKRON, OH
