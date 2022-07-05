ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Old 97’s Helped Celebrate Independence Day in Dallas

By Andrew Sherman
Dallas Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual Red White & Groove concert took place at AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas on Monday, and the crowds came out to celebrate Independence Day. The event was headlined by the Old 97’s and also featured performances by Matt Hilyer and Summer Dean, Nikki Lane and Devon...

Dallas Observer

Jazz Drummer Payton Taylor Is Beating Expectations

The evening hours are crawling toward midnight on a steamy Monday in Deep Ellum. Elm Street is just about empty, except for a small group standing outside the big garage door windows of Three Links. As Dire Straits sang, they are there to “hear the jazz go down.” The sound is tight and tasty, played with skill and restraint. And the band is young. Outside of the guitar player, who is celebrating his 21st birthday, they are all playing with Xs stamped on their hands.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

A Historic Oak Cliff Church Is Reborn as a Haven For Artists

Just up the hill from the zoo on the corner of Morrell and Fernwood avenues stands a structure that has intrigued residents for years. Notable for its conical lighthouse crafted of giraffe stone, what was once the home of the Oak Cliff Assembly of God will soon be a meeting place for another assembly — the young artistic community of southern Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Reckless Kelly, Sad Summer Festival, Stephen Marley and More

If you read the headline expecting there to be some big-name surprises in this list, you've got another think coming. This week in North Texas, there's a huge opportunity for local music fans to see so many acts from our own vibrant music scene in their natural habitat. The problem: Like, everybody is playing Saturday. So, that leaves you with some decisions to make, dear reader: Will it be the avant-country going on at Ruins? Will it be the blues at The Kessler in Oak Cliff? The hip-hop show at Granada on Lower Greenville? How about a garage-punk/burlesque show in Fort Worth? Or you could just rock out in Arlington. Sunday and Monday, there are some really excellent touring bands coming through small venues such as Three Links in Deep Ellum and Tulips in Fort Worth. Oh yeah, and those names from the headline? They'll be here, too, to kick off and close your concert week.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

The 10 Best Foodie Finds for July 7-13

Following the Independence Day festivities, we’re nearing the midsummer blues that come with it. Luckily, DFW has plenty of events to chase those blues away, and we have a wide variety of events to fill your weekend. From peach festivals and block parties to brewery events, here are 10 foodie finds to cool down and get out of the house this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Plans (Again) to Make the City More Bike Friendly

Late last year, Dallas City Council allocated $2 million to rebuild the city’s bicycling infrastructure, and recently they released an update to this plan and a timeline to complete it. The new bikeway master plan is meant to be an update to the 2011 version and includes identifying and...
DALLAS, TX

