Old 97’s Helped Celebrate Independence Day in Dallas

If you read the headline expecting there to be some big-name surprises in this list, you've got another think coming. This week in North Texas, there's a huge opportunity for local music fans to see so many acts from our own vibrant music scene in their natural habitat. The problem: Like, everybody is playing Saturday. So, that leaves you with some decisions to make, dear reader: Will it be the avant-country going on at Ruins? Will it be the blues at The Kessler in Oak Cliff? The hip-hop show at Granada on Lower Greenville? How about a garage-punk/burlesque show in Fort Worth? Or you could just rock out in Arlington. Sunday and Monday, there are some really excellent touring bands coming through small venues such as Three Links in Deep Ellum and Tulips in Fort Worth. Oh yeah, and those names from the headline? They'll be here, too, to kick off and close your concert week.

