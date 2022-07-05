R. Kelly Taken Off Suicide Watch After Accusing Prison Of Causing Him ‘Severe Mental Distress’

Source: MEGA

R. Kelly has been taken off of suicide watch at a New York prison after he complained officials were mistreating him and demanded a judge take action.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, earlier today, the government wrote a letter to the court revealing Kelly had recently submitted to a clinical assessment.

Following the assessment, the prison made the determination to remove Kelly from “suicide watch as of this morning.” The move comes after Kelly filed to obtain an emergency restraining order on July 1.

The lawyer representing the government requested Kelly’s lawsuit now be thrown out because the matter has been handled. He said, “there is nothing more that the Court can do for him with respect to his demand to be removed from suicide watch.”

Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

In his petition, the convicted criminal said “despite having no suicidal tendencies” the prison officials placed Kelly under “harsh conditions of suicide watch immediately after his sentencing hearing, causing him serious and irreparable harm.”

Kelly’s attorney wrote, “[Kelly] was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment even though he was not suicidal, causing him severe mental distress. This conduct is the result of negligence and deliberate indifference of the Defendants and numerous federal officials.”

Further, the petition noted Kelly’s attorney fully prepared him for his sentencing and he was not surprised by the outcome.

His team said in the days leading up to sentencing, Kelly “preemptively expressed a concern to his counsel” that the prison would place him on suicide watch “as a matter of policy.” In docs, they said the singer “repeatedly stated to his counsel and anyone who would listen at MDC that he was not suicidal and had no thoughts of hurting himself.”

Kelly's team has yet to respond to the prison's move in court. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the singer won't be in New York for too long as he has a separate criminal case to deal with in Illinois this year.