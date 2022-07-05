ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

R. Kelly Taken Off Suicide Watch After Accusing Prison Of Causing Him ‘Severe Mental Distress’

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NR0KR_0gVRSc7D00
Source: MEGA

R. Kelly has been taken off of suicide watch at a New York prison after he complained officials were mistreating him and demanded a judge take action.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, earlier today, the government wrote a letter to the court revealing Kelly had recently submitted to a clinical assessment.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5R3t_0gVRSc7D00
Source: MEGA

Following the assessment, the prison made the determination to remove Kelly from “suicide watch as of this morning.” The move comes after Kelly filed to obtain an emergency restraining order on July 1.

The lawyer representing the government requested Kelly’s lawsuit now be thrown out because the matter has been handled. He said, “there is nothing more that the Court can do for him with respect to his demand to be removed from suicide watch.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujgvm_0gVRSc7D00
Source: MEGA

Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

In his petition, the convicted criminal said “despite having no suicidal tendencies” the prison officials placed Kelly under “harsh conditions of suicide watch immediately after his sentencing hearing, causing him serious and irreparable harm.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly’s attorney wrote, “[Kelly] was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment even though he was not suicidal, causing him severe mental distress. This conduct is the result of negligence and deliberate indifference of the Defendants and numerous federal officials.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSwse_0gVRSc7D00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Further, the petition noted Kelly’s attorney fully prepared him for his sentencing and he was not surprised by the outcome.

His team said in the days leading up to sentencing, Kelly “preemptively expressed a concern to his counsel” that the prison would place him on suicide watch “as a matter of policy.” In docs, they said the singer “repeatedly stated to his counsel and anyone who would listen at MDC that he was not suicidal and had no thoughts of hurting himself.”

Kelly's team has yet to respond to the prison's move in court. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the singer won't be in New York for too long as he has a separate criminal case to deal with in Illinois this year.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Revealed His Mom Stabbed Him In The Arm With A Knife During Childhood In Emotional Court Letter

R. Kelly revealed his alleged extreme childhood trauma in an attempt to convince a judge to not throw the book at him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter written by the disgraced singer’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing. The note was sealed for weeks until now.In the note, Kelly's team said their client was not a "monster" as portrayed by prosecutors in the case. They said the singer, " experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence. His victimization continued into adulthood where, because of his literacy deficiencies, [Kelly] has been repeatedly...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Victim Isn't 'Threatened' By Disgraced Artist, Claims He Needs To Seek Therapy In Order To Change

Kitti Jones accused R. Kelly of physically and sexually abusing her for two years from 2011 to 2013 and appeared in the tell-all documentary Surviving R. Kelly. Now, she is speaking out on how she feels about the results of the disgraced artist's sentencing hearing and if she truly thinks it's possible for him to turn his life around after his convictions. In a candid sit-down, Jones admitted that while she was happy he was incarcerated and unable to harm anyone else, she wants to believe that if he genuinely acknowledged his crimes and worked with therapists, he could change....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
Law & Crime

‘He Was an Inconvenience’: Idaho Woman Gets Life in Prison for Torturing and Abusing Stepson, 9, to Death

An Idaho woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of her 9-year-old stepson. Monique Osuna, 29, pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree in February of this year. She admitted to killing her stepson — who she said she never wanted — through a multifaceted and voluminous pattern of abuse that culminated in his death in September 2020.
IDAHO STATE
Popculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Placed on Suicide Watch Ahead of Sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch in the federal prison where she awaits sentencing for her role in the child sexual abuse case related to Jeffrey Epstein. The convicted sex criminal and disgraced financier died himself in prison, committing suicide three years ago while awaiting trial. While Maxwell...
DONALD TRUMP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Suicide#Mental Distress#Sentencing#Court
RadarOnline

'I Pray That God Reaches Your Soul': R. Kelly's Victim Stares Down Disgraced Singer In Court

A woman named "Angela" gave a painstaking victim impact statement about R. Kelly's abuse of "fame and power" ahead of the singer's sentencing on Wednesday.After giving an emotional testimony during trial, she said it's time for Kelly to face justice, calling him a Pied Piper who utilized his star status to woo victims, Radar has learned."With every addition of a new victim, you grew in wickedness," she said, adding that he would groom and coach underage boys and girls for his "own sexual gratification." "We reclaim our names [today]," she said. "We are no longer the preyed-upon individuals we once...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Voices: R Kelly’s prison sentence is the least men like him deserve

On Wednesday 29 June, the rapper R Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison, after being found guilty for sex trafficking and racketeering last year. Breon Peace, US attorney for the eastern district of New York, said Kelly showed a “callous disregard for the devastation his crimes had on his victims and has shown no remorse for his conduct”, despite facing seven of his victims in court and hearing of the impact his actions had on them. Some of them were just children when the abuse began.One victim, Jovante Cunningham – who first met Kelly at age 14 and...
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

ISIS ‘Beatle’ tells victim’s daughter her father asked executioners to make his death ‘quick’

A British aid worker murdered by ISIS asked his executioners to “make it quick” before they killed him in 2014. Alexanda Kotey, 37, one of the terror group’s so-called “Beatles” cell, told Bethany Haines, daughter of David Haines — a former Royal Air Force worker from Scotland — that her father had made the request before he was beheaded by fellow terrorist Mohammed Emwazi in 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

11K+
Followers
706
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy