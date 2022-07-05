ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Ice Cube Big 3 Season 5, Week 1 Recap [Photos]

By Rea2Real
 4 days ago

Ice Cube and the Big3 returned to the Big D for a 7-week tournament in Frisco, Texas this past weekend. The intense 3-on-3 basketball games had the fans out of their seats the entire weekend with 3 action-packed games and celebrity sitings.

To kick off the weekend, Houston Texas rapper Z-RO gave Ice Cube and the BIG 3 a warm Texas welcome! Check out the recap photos!

1. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

2. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

3. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

4. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

5. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

6. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

7. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

8. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

9. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

10. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

11. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

12. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

13. Big3 In Dallas

Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas

