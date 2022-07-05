ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Arrested After Fleeing From Sheriff’s Deputies on Dirt Bike, Then on Foot, Sheriff’s Office Says

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 3, 2022, at about 10:35 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a dirt bike for a vehicle code violation...

lostcoastoutpost.com

krcrtv.com

Employee assaulted after confronting theft suspect at Cutten business, HCSO says

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A woman suspected in a Cutten business robbery was arrested with help of store employees over the holiday weekend. On July 2, at about 6 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a business on the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Cutten for the report of a robbery in progress.
#Dirt Bike#Law Enforcement#Humboldt County Sheriff
lostcoastoutpost.com

Rio Dell Man Arrested For Suspected Meth Dealing

On Thursday June 30th , 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Fortuna Police Department POP Team served a search warrant in the 100 block of 1 st St. in Rio Dell. This warrant was for suspected methamphetamine sales by the resident Jeffrey Newell (59 years old).
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Blaze at Betty Chinn Trailers Appears to Be Human Caused, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 12:22 A.M. four units from Humboldt Bay Fire were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the Foot of Hilfiker Lane in Eureka. While units were enroute, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatch received additional reports that multiple large trailers were on fire. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire Engine arrived on scene and found six wood-framed single-wide portable construction type trailers fully involved with fire with additional nearby trailers burning on the outside from radiant heat.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) EPD Investigating Fight That Occurred After Eureka Fireworks Display, Captured in YouTube Video

On July 4, 2022 at approximately 2230 hours, officers with the Eureka Police Department came upon an assault that was taking place in the gravel lot at 1st and D Streets involving multiple people. Officers were able to quickly get the involved parties separated and identified. One involved party had suffered a visible head injury and medical personnel were summoned to the scene to render medical attention.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Multi-Agency Marijuana Operation in Southern Trinity

From June 27, 2022 – June 30, 2022, a large-scale, multi-agency search warrant operation occurred in southern Trinity County. Thirty-four search warrants were served across forty private parcels of land. This operation stemmed from continuous, non-permitted, black market marijuana cultivation sites operating in the region. Water diversion, pollution, and illegal structures were of great concern.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(UPDATES) Trailers Donated to Betty Chinn to House Eureka’s Homeless Burn in Early Morning Fire on Hilfiker Lane

The Eureka Police Department shared the following statement:. This is an ongoing investigation. Upon a determination made by the fire inspector as to the origin of the fire, as per the press release likely human caused, we will take an arson report. There is no information at this time to show that the fire, if determined to be human caused, was set intentionally simply because the trailers were to be used to shelter houseless community members.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Injury Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299 Near Weaverville

A motorcyclist crashed in Trinity County near the intersection of Hwy 299 and Little Browns Creek Road about 6:48 p.m. The CHP Traffic Incident Information Page reports this is a major injury crash. The rider, who has “major injuries to the chest” was taken to Mercy Hospital in Redding.
WEAVERVILLE, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. CRYSTAL DAWN LANDRY JAIL Book & Release...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Police Records Specialist I/II

**Base salary for this position will increase by 2% in 2023 with another increase of 5% in 2024. Position performs a variety of functions in the Police Business Office, Records Section and Parking Enforcement/Administration. Functions include a variety of general administrative, clerical and customer service duties involved in the maintenance, processing, and distribution of Police records including answering phones, assisting in dispatching units; and related office work as required. Desirable qualifications include equivalent to a High School Diploma and at least one (1) year of clerical and customer support duties involving records, preferably in a police department.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
North Coast Journal

Anti-Semitic Flyers Left in Arcata Neighborhood

An Arcata neighborhood was hit July 4 with anti-Semitic flyers bearing the names and faces of prominent Biden administration officials and national media executives, some of whom were depicted with a blue Star of David on their forehead. At least three different flyers were distributed in the Sunset neighborhood near...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

4,500 Pot Plants Found at Trespass Grow on Hoopa Valley Tribal Land

The following is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department:. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Officers from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police led by Chief Rolando Ramos were advised that the Tribe had purchased land off of Bair Road. We were asked to conduct a preliminary check of the land to ensure there were no hazardous situations that could endanger civilians.
HOOPA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Antisemitic Flyers Distributed in Arcata; APD Investigating

On the morning of July 4, Amy left her house for work and found a ziplock bag in her driveway. Inside the bag she could see a pair of pennies and a sheet of paper folded neatly in half. Printed along the top was a blue Star of David, a red pentagram and a headline in all-caps: “EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THE COVID AGENDA IS JEWISH.”
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka City Council Approves Contentious City-Owned Security Camera Policy

The Eureka City Council returned to the contentious topic of City-owned security cameras during its regular meeting on Tuesday night. The policy proposal, which was discussed during the council’s last meeting in June, seeks to define the ways in which City-owned cameras can be used and ensure the uses align with public interest.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Miranda’s Animal Rescue adoption event July 9th and 10th

FORTUNA, Calif. (KIEM)- Back here on the North Coast local animal shelters are being flooded with pets. Officials at one shelter telling us they haven’t seen anything like this current situation in years. As a result, Miranda’s Animal Rescue in Fortune will be hosting an adoption event this coming weekend. June 9th and 10th where […] The post Miranda’s Animal Rescue adoption event July 9th and 10th appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Donna Rene Morais, 1959-2022

Our hearts are broken as we all mourn the loss of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Donna Rene Morais, who passed away surround by all her loved ones on Wednesday June 29, 2022 at the age of 62. Donna’s bright light and big heart left us...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

