Man Arrested After Fleeing From Sheriff’s Deputies on Dirt Bike, Then on Foot, Sheriff’s Office Says

**Base salary for this position will increase by 2% in 2023 with another increase of 5% in 2024. Position performs a variety of functions in the Police Business Office, Records Section and Parking Enforcement/Administration. Functions include a variety of general administrative, clerical and customer service duties involved in the maintenance, processing, and distribution of Police records including answering phones, assisting in dispatching units; and related office work as required. Desirable qualifications include equivalent to a High School Diploma and at least one (1) year of clerical and customer support duties involving records, preferably in a police department.
