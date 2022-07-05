Man Arrested After Fleeing From Sheriff’s Deputies on Dirt Bike, Then on Foot, Sheriff’s Office Says

The Eureka Police Department shared the following statement:. This is an ongoing investigation. Upon a determination made by the fire inspector as to the origin of the fire, as per the press release likely human caused, we will take an arson report. There is no information at this time to show that the fire, if determined to be human caused, was set intentionally simply because the trailers were to be used to shelter houseless community members.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO