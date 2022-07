CHICAGO (AP) — Once Allie Quigley got going, it was all over. The 3-point queen put on quite a show — again. Quigley won the WNBA’s 3-Point Contest for a record fourth time Saturday, stamping herself as one of the greatest shooters in the history of the league. No one in the NBA or WNBA has as many 3-point titles as Quigley, who also won the competition last year. She had been tied with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges with three apiece.

